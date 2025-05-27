This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for May 27: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 1-2 (-1.12 units)

Season 52-58-1 (-7.32 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets today, be sure to check out these key betting trends.

Road Favorites - Yankees -190 vs Angels

Home Favorites (Largest) - Cubs -325 vs Rockies, Mets -275 vs White Sox, Dbacks -250 vs Padres, Astros -218 vs Athletics

Totals - Perhaps the weather conditions and actual lower scoring results have impacted totals because the highest one on the board is 9.0, which is surprising.

Dbacks/Pirates 9.0, Cardinals/Orioles 9.0, Guardians/Dodgers 9.0, Angels/Yankees 9.0

Giants/Tigers 7.0

Weather Conditions Impacting MLB Betting Odds Today

Cooler temperatures throughout baseball once again today with the exception of Twins/Rays, which is 86 degrees.

Possible Rain Delay/Rainouts - Rockies/Cubs

Negative Scoring Environments (based on temperature and wind) - Reds/Royals, Giants/Tigers, White Sox/Mets, Rockies/Cubs

Positive Scoring Environments - Twins/Rays

MLB Line Movement

Mets -20, Cubs -45, Mariners -17

Bullpen Rankings (updated 5/20/25)

Top 10 (Twins, Astros, Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Phillies, Dodgers, Padres, Blue Jays, Royals). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Angels, Dbacks, Rockies, Marlins, White Sox, Orioles, Braves, Nationals, Rays, Tigers). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on first 5 inning lines.

Boston Red Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Insights

The Red Sox's last 3 games have seen them score 2, 1, and 1 runs. They are down Triston Casas and now Alex Bregman. Boston has no power outside of Rafael Devers and strikes out a ton. They do not understand situational hitting and after their top 5, the lineup is a black hole.

The Brewers have not been much better, which is why I want to lean towards the UNDER on the game as a whole instead of a team total or F5. The Red Sox have gone under in 6 out of their last 8 games.

The pitching matchup of Aaron Civale against what looks to be a bullpen game for the Red Sox invokes OVER thoughts, but these two offenses looked so putrid on Monday that I will double down on that again today.

MLB Best Bets: Red Sox/Brewers UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -108)

Athletics vs Houston Astros Best Bets and Predictions

Whenever I see my man Hunter Brown on the bump for the Astros, you know I have to find an angle to play on him. This one is pretty straightforward as we get a -1.5 run line pretty close to EVEN money on the Astros.

Brown has been a top 5 pitcher in baseball since June 2024 with a 5.2 WAR. The A's had been on a 9 game skid before pulling the game out Sunday 5-4. Jeffrey Springs has allowed 6 home runs in his last 3 starts, including 4 against the lowly Angels. He does not generate a lot of swing and miss, so a team like the Astros will make him pay.

MLB Best Bets: Astros -1.5 runs for 1 unit (Caesars -102)

Yankees vs Angels Best Bets and Predictions

The Yankees are averaging 6.9 runs per game in their last 10 road games and mash against left-handed pitching (#1 with a 150 wRC+). I usually shy away from team totals over 4.5, but the Yankees are in an optimal spot tonight against Tyler Anderson and the Angels.

Anderson has been bad his last two years, and it looks like the wheels are falling off. In his last two starts, he has allowed 9 earned runs, 3 home runs, 6 walks, 4 strikeouts. These ratios are gross with a 8.38 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, 3.7 K/9, 5.6 BB/9, and 2.8 HR/9. You could also just target Anderson in the F5 with a Yankees team total of 2.5 and some extra juice.

MLB Best Bets: Yankees OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -120)

MLB Picks Today Recap