MLB Betting Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Friday, July 14

Season: 57-65 -28.66 units

Prior Article: 2-2 -0.43 units

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves

As long as the Braves get huge edges in the pitching matchups, I will continue to play on the -1.5 run line and over team totals. We get Michael Kopech against Charlie Morton, so expect the Braves to jump all over Kopech early like they have been doing against just about every pitcher in baseball.

It has been well documented on this Braves' run, and ironically they went on a similar one last year around the same time (early June when Ronald Acuna Jr. came back).

Since June 3, 27-5 overall record; 15-1 at home, 7.44 runs per game at home, .316/.613/.984 slash line.

This play will continue to happen until it is no longer optimal. (Braves come back down to earth or oddsmakers start making them -2.5 favorites on the run line).

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Braves

Braves -1.5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -135)

Braves OVER 5.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

The total on this game opened at 9.5 and quickly was bet down to 9 so there is not as much value, but it is still a strong play with Brayan Bello pitching for the Red Sox.

In his 14 starts, he has allowed two earned runs or less in 12 of those (86 percent). He has also increased his innings per start by going at least seven innings in four out of his last five. In his last 20 starts, the UNDER has hit in 13 (65 percent), including six in a row.

The Red Sox typically do not hit as well on the road in recent memory so that is also in play here.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Cubs

Red Sox/Cubs UNDER 9 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals

The Rays opened -275 on the moneyline, which is never in play, but the run line is also rich at -2.5 and -110. So we have to dig and find value on a line that makes sense to have a piece of the Rays.

The Rays are a top 3 team in runs scored in the first four innings and the pitching matchup of Tyler Glasnow versus Alec Marsh is substantial. Anything can happen in a baseball game, but laying just -0.5 runs for the Rays to just have a lead after three innings is about the best value in this spot.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Royals

Rays -0.5 F3 for 1 unit (DraftKings -120)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap