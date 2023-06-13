MLB Betting
MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Written by 
Michael Rathburn 
June 13, 2023

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Expert Bets and Props for Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers  
Tuesday, June 13

Season: 33-52 -36.51 units

Prior Article: 1-2  -1.62 units 

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

When looking at one game, I typically will pick the biggest mismatch and look to correlate multiple plays on the game. 

The Dodgers come into this game on a bad stretch going 3-7 last 10 and just 8-12 over their last 20. But if you look at their recent home games they are 14-4 in their last 18. They are 20-10 overall at home, while just 17-19 on the road.  They are also 28-18 vs. right-handed pitchers vs. 9-11 against left-handers.

The White Sox have hit the skids on offense again and they have significant home/road splits (.252/.310/.402 BA/OBA/SLG vs. .221/.281/.371). 

The Dodgers are 3rd in runs per game at home F5 at 3.43, and 5th overall at 3.05. Knowing the Dodgers offense is stronger at home, I will look at their better hitters at the top of the lineup for total bases props. Freddie Freeman has great splits at home vs. right-handed pitchers with 2.32 total bases per game. Mookie Betts and Will Smith also have very strong total base per game numbers at home vs. right-handed pitching with 2.56 and 2.65 respectively. 

Lance Lynn has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball with a 6.72 ERA, 1.56 WHIP in 72.1 innings (13 starts). His splits vs. left-handed hitters are significant as he is allowing a .362 average against them vs. .214 against right-handed hitters. But if you really dig into his splits against left-handed hitters, he is getting destroyed with a 3.5 HR/9, 7.50 FIP, and 2.06 WHIP

Tony Gonsolin has seen his numbers drop off from 2022, where he had a 0.87 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9, 8.2 K/9 and in 2023 he is at 0.98 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9, and 6.6 K/9.  Even with the drop off, I am going all in on the Dodgers bats in this spot for tonight's game.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Dodgers 

  • Dodgers OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)
  • Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 total bases for 1.2 unit (DraftKings -120)
  • Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 total bases for 0.8 unit (DraftKings +125)
  • Will Smith OVER 1.5 total bases for 0.75 unit (DraftKings +140)
  • Freddie Freeman to hit a HR for 0.25 unit (DraftKings +425)
  • Max Muncy to hit a HR for 0.33 unit (DraftKings +300)

Michael Rathburn
Known as “Rath” in the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) community, he has helped run operations for two prominent daily fantasy sports startups. Michael has taken his insider knowledge and expertise in daily fantasy sports to the content side. Rath won the 2016 FSWA "Baseball Article of the Year, Online" award and was a finalist for the FSWA Best Baseball Series in 2011.
