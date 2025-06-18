This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We often get split slates on Wednesdays, but today will feature a more traditional schedule. The main slate kicks off at 7:05 pm ET and includes 11 games. It's time to break it all down.

Pitchers

It's a top-heavy pitching day, with four ace-caliber options to choose from and then several more volatile options. Despite a tough matchup against the Mets, Chris Sale ($10,700) still separates himself from the field. His 31.7 percent strikeout rate is five percentage points more than the next closest pitcher with a significant sample.

Both Sonny Gray ($9,700) and Kris Bubic ($9,500) are also worth mentioning. Gray was crushed his last time out, which illustrates his volatility. However, a matchup against the White Sox puts him in a solid position to bounce back. Bubic is in almost an identical situation and also draws a favorable matchup against the Rangers. I'd lean slightly toward Gray due to his win potential.

We also have to note Jacob Misiorowski ($8,500) after an impressive debut. A few things work against him, however, highlighted by a high walk rate and a tough matchup against the Cubs.

The pool is something of a mess after this group. It's hard to believe, but Patrick Corbin ($7,500) has become fantasy relevant again. He's averaged 14.1 DK points across his last 10 starts and draws a Royals' lineup that has struggled most of the season.

Eduardo Rodriguez ($7,200) is in the same tier and has skills that stand out relative to other pitchers in the same price range. His 23.3 percent strikeout rate is the seventh-best among pitchers taking the mound. On the other hand, he has had a home run problem, limiting his success.

Sean Burke ($6,200) is a punt option. His overall numbers aren't strong, but he has a 22.6 percent strikeout rate and 3.99 SIERA across his last four starts.

Top Hitters

Trevor Rogers had an impressive 2025 debut, but his career has been riddled by inconsistency. He'll now head into one of the tougher parks to pitch in against Tampa Bay, putting Rays' hitters on the radar. Yandy Diaz ($4,100) should hit atop the order and has averaged 10.7 DK points across his last 10 games.

Logan Allen has managed to get decent results at points this season, but his skills are among the worst among pitchers taking the mound Wednesday night. The Giants suddenly have a much more potent lineup thanks to the addition of Rafael Devers ($5,200), also putting Jung Hoo Lee ($4,500) and Heliot Ramos ($4,300) on the radar.

Value Bats

Ernie Clement ($3,500) has a consistent role against lefties, batting fifth in Toronto's lineup. He's also delivered an extremely impressive .324 ISO and .501 wOBA in a small sample against southpaws. E-Rod has solid peripheral skills but has allowed at least one home run in six of his last seven starts.

Nolan Gorman ($3,100) is a boom-bust option, but has the chance to provide excellent value. We highlighted Burke as a punt pitcher, but his overall numbers remain fairly unimpressive.

Stacks to Consider

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels (Jack Kochanowicz): Trent Grisham ($4,000), Aaron Judge ($6,600), Cody Bellinger ($4,600)

The Yankees have let us down in their series against the Angels, but the matchups continue to dictate that we turn back to them. Kochanowicz has allowed six home runs across his last five starts (22 IP). Overall, he has just a 15.8 K%, 5.4 K-BB% and 4.89 SIERA.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins (Bailey Ober): TJ Friedl ($4,700), Gavin Lux ($3,300), Elly De La Cruz ($6,200)

It may prove to be an overreaction, but Ober has struggled in his last two starts and both he and the team have publicly acknowledged that he is working through issues on the mound. Matching up against the Reds isn't likely to help his cause, as Cincinnati has maintained a .329 wOBA (fourth-best in the league) across the last 30 days and have the benefit of playing in one of the best home parks in the league.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.