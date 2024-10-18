MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 18

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Friday is probably the last day of the year with multiple MLB games, given that the Mets would have to fight back to push the NLCS to a Game 7 for that to happen. Let's enjoy it. First pitch is at 5:08 p.m. ET. Here are my MLB DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Jack Flaherty, LAD at NYM ($8,800): This decision was kind of made for me. Basically, it was a decision between two guys who have not made a postseason start because their teams did not want to roll out a fourth starter (hoping David Peterson pitches well enough and long enough as the bulk reliever for the Mets), or go with the guy who is, you know, good. Flaherty has gone 12.1 innings in the playoffs and has a 2.92 ERA across his two starts. The Dodgers, a team with World Series ambitions, traded for him because they felt he improved their rotation. Why get cute? There's a good chance Flaherty is the only pitcher who takes the mound Friday and goes more than four innings, or even three innings.

Top Target

Well, picking up four hits in his last game, including a homer, certainly bolsters the idea of rostering Mookie Betts ($5,200), though of course he has a track record of success that goes far beyond one game. That includes a .980 OPS versus lefties since 2022. Peterson, the likely bulk reliever for the Mets based on the established plan of attack, has allowed righties to hit .264 against him in that same time frame. Of course, when other pitchers are involved, it is also worth noting he has an .886 against righties since 2022 for good measure.

Bargain Bat

Though David Fry was one of the heroes of Game 3 for the Guardians, Kyle Manzardo ($2,500) started the game as the designated hitter, and he hit a home run himself. The rookie had a .941 OPS at Triple-A, and in MLB he had a .723 OPS versus righties and an .897 OPS at home. Luis Gil allowed four homers in his final regular-season start, which may have played a role in his lack of a postseason role. It goes beyond that. Over his last seven starts he had a 5.03 ERA.

Stack to Consider

Yankees at Guardians (Gavin Williams): Giancarlo Stanton ($4,500), Gleyber Torres ($4,100), Anthony Volpe ($3,600)

Not only is Williams making his first start in a month, the circumstances are tough. As a rookie, he had a 3.74 ERA at home. This year, though, his home ERA soared all the way to 6.55. Unfortunately for Williams, the way things shook out, his spot in the rotation arrived for a game in Cleveland. On top of that, his fellow righties hit .275 against him this season, so this is a three-righty stack. Stanton has been on fire in the playoffs, slashing .308/.419/.731 and even stealing a base for good measure. He actually preferred facing righties this year, as he slugged .505 against them. Torres does prefer to see a lefty, but he had a .726 OPS on the road, better than his home number. He started to pick up the pace after Aaron Boone moved him to the leadoff spot ahead of the duo of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, and he has gotten on base at a .400 clip in the postseason. Volpe is dynamic, having racked up 12 homers, seven triples and 28 stolen bases this season. He's also been shockingly patient in the playoffs. Though he has not shown any power, he's hit .286 and has a .483 on-base percentage.

