MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 3

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The Mets don't like to share the spotlight. For the second time this week, they are one of two teams in action. They made the playoffs thanks to winning the first game of a Monday doubleheader with Atlanta, now they face the Brewers in a series-deciding Game 3. The Tigers, Royals and Padres all ended their series in two, but these two play on.

First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. ET. On DraftKings, you get a salary of $50,000 for six players. One is your Captain, who earns 1.5 times the points, but with an elevated salary. Jose Quintana and Tobias Myers are starting. In a game like this, however, I would not be surprised to see a lot of bullpen pitching.

CAPTAIN

Brandon Nimmo, NYM at MIL ($12,900): Quintana was better than Myers down the stretch. The Brewers pitcher had a 3.45 ERA over his last nine starts. He also let lefties hit .262 against him in his rookie campaign. Nimmo is a lefty. Since 2022, he has a .800 OPS versus righties. He also has a .840 OPS on the road during that period.

UTILITY

Francisco Lindor, NYM at MIL ($9,800): Lindor finished one stolen base short of back-to-back 30/30 seasons, but injury played a role. He was healthy enough to be the hero with a homer and two swiped bags in the win that secured a playoff spot for the Mets. The switch hitter was better against lefties, but his .836 OPS against righties more than suffices.

Willy Adames, MIL vs. NYM ($9,000): Positional value doesn't mean anything in single-game slates, which makes Adames' 32 homers and 21 stolen bases less valuable outside of the contest of his status as a shortstop. On the other hand, he had 32 homers and 21 stolen bases. He also slugged .485 at home. Quintana allowed more home runs at Citi Field, but he had a 3.64 ERA there, compared to a 3.86 ERA on the road.

Jackson Chourio, MIL vs. NYM ($8,000): What does one do for an encore following a remarkable rookie campaign? How about hitting two home runs in Game 2 to keep the Brewers alive? Chourio hit .275 with 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases in his age-20 season, and he slugged .472 at home.

Jesse Winker, NYM at MIL ($6,200): Whether in the outfield or at DH, expect to see Winker playing in Game 3. He's a lefty, after all. Across his time with the Nationals and the Mets, Winker had a .788 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. As noted earlier, Myers let lefties hit .262 against him. Winker also had a 21.8 percent line-drive rate.

Sal Frelick, MIL vs. NYM ($4,000): I didn't intend to split this roster evenly, but it shook out that way with the bit of salary I had left. Frelick lacks power but he hit four triples and stole 18 bases in 145 games. While he's a lefty, Frelick is a strong fielder and the usual starter in right field. I expect him in the lineup. His speed getting to first and stolen bases upside could provide sufficient DFS value at this salary.

