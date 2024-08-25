MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 25

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Next weekend is Labor Day weekend and the proper kickoff of the college football campaign (though Florida State-Georgia Tech proved quite exciting). As such, make the most of this Sunday as this will be the last one of the year where MLB headlines. We've got nine games on the DFS docket. The first pitch is at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Onto the recommendations!

Pitching

Tyler Anderson, LAA at TOR ($8,700): The Phillies decided to call Kolby Allard up for a spot start. On FanDuel, the only Detroit pitcher you can use is opener Beau Brieske. Anderson carries the highest salary of the three pitchers I'm recommending, but he's the one I landed on. That being said, he's posted a 2.29 road ERA and the Blue Jays are below average in terms of runs scored.

Javier Assad, CHC at MIA ($8,300): With the Tigers uncertain on a starter (and likely to go the bulk reliever route anyway), Assad has the best matchup of anybody on the slate to start Sunday. Miami ranks 29th in offense with a sub-.300 OBP. Assad has registered a 3.11 ERA and went 5.2 innings last time out after three straight starts under five. That's important because it means the Cubs aren't going to pull him too early to earn a win.

Matthew Boyd, CLE vs. TEX ($7,300): After doing well in the minors, Boyd got promoted by Cleveland and has made one strong start and another so-so effort. Even when he struggled as a Tiger last year, Boyd held fellow southpaws to a .175 average. The Rangers are going to finish in the bottom-10 in team OPS while a few of their best hitters like Corey Seager are left-handed.

Top Targets

It's been a step back for Cody Bellinger ($3,300) in 2024, yet he still has a .753 OPS versus righties and an .810 on the road. Even if the shortstop has struggled at time, he's in line to face Adam Oller with his career 7.21 ERA while giving up 2.19 home runs per nine innings.

Switch-hitting Bryan Reynolds ($3,200) has an .833 OPS versus righties and an .859 at home. Carson Spiers has allowed lefties to hit a whopping .324 against him during his career. Not only that, but he conceded five homers in his last start.

Bargain Bats

While 22 home runs isn't a remarkable number over a full campaign, Giancarlo Stanton ($3,100) has done that while only appearing in 87 games. He's also slugged .550 at home. While Austin Gomber pitches at home in Coors Field, he's still struggled on the road the last three seasons with a 4.75 ERA while giving up 1.5 homers per nine.

Parker Meadows ($2,900) has certainly shown the ability to use his legs to make an impact as he stole 19 bases in 51 games in Triple-A and nine more alongside three triples in 51 MLB outings. Jonathan Cannon posted a 4.12 FIP at Triple-A, but that's up to 4.69 in the bigs while lefties have gone .265 against.

Stacks to Consider

Reds at Pirates (Luis Ortiz): Elly De La Cruz ($4,000), Spencer Steer ($3,300), TJ Friedl ($3,000)

Ortiz' 4.26 FIP is not remarkable, but he also spent a lot of time pitching in relief. Over his last five outings - all starts - he's registered a 6.26 ERA and 3.0 HR/9 rate. Ortiz came into the campaign with a career 4.73 ERA mostly starting, so perhaps that tracks. In this role, he makes for a prime stacking opportunity.

While De La Cruz's 61 stolen bases steal the show, the fact he's gotten his OBP up to .347 and produced 22 home runs are also quite encouraging. His switch-hitting still yields next to nothing against lefties, yet he's managed a .910 OPS versus righties. Steer has racked up 19 homers and 22 steals. He's also recorded an .840 OPS the last three weeks and has actually been better against righties this year with a .762. It's been a down season for Friedl, yet he's posted a .780 OPS the last three weeks. Last season, southpaws hit .333 against Ortiz. That number has dropped in 2024 to .218, though lefties have still produced 10 home runs across 187 at-bats.

Twins vs. Cardinals (Erick Fedde): Royce Lewis ($3,500), Matt Wallner ($3,100), Willi Castro ($2,900)

Fedde's return to MLB after a season overseas started well enough that he earned a move from the White Sox to the Cardinals. But in four starts with St. Louis, he's slumped to a 4.98 ERA and that's around his career 4.92 mark. With Chicago, Fedde had an 1.87 home ERA with a 4.06 on the road.

Lewis often gets injured, though also lists a career .913 OPS. And his home OPS is a robust 1.182 this year. Wallner is only around to face righties as he's produced a .963 OPS against them in his career. He's been better on the road this year, but with a .920 OPS at home over his career. The switch-hitting Castro has picked up 10 homers, 12 stolen bases, and five triples. His numbers versus righties and lefties are fairly similar (though slightly better against righties), yet his .780 home OPS is decidedly better than his road number.

