MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 20

The New York Yankees are in the World Series. All that's left is to find out who they'll play. The Dodgers could move on Sunday with a Game 6 win. If the Mets come out on top, we get a Game 7. The first pitch is at 8:08 p.m. EDT. For DFS purposes, you have $35,000 in salary for five players. Your MVP earns double the points, and your Star earns 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup I landed on.

MVP

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. NYM ($9,000): Betts may be the second star for the Dodgers behind Shohei Ohtani, but he's still a great player with an actual MVP on his mantel. He's posted an 1.079 OPS this postseason with four homers and three doubles. Southpaw Sean Manaea will be starting for the Mets, and Betts has liked hitting against lefties the last couple years with a .980 OPS.

Star

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD vs. NYM ($7,500): Following Betts, I have another right-handed Dodger in one of the roster spots earning extra points. Hernandez hasn't been quite as good as his teammate, though this situation is right up his alley with an .884 OPS and a .931 versus southpaws like Manaea.

Utility

Starling Marte, NYM at LAD ($6,500): The Dodgers may start Landon Knack or they could go with an opener and then use Knack. It feels like a bullpen game regardless, though that's trickier to manage after Jack Flaherty was chased early in Game 5. Marte isn't the fielder he used to be, but the righty is hitting well in the playoffs by recording a .380 OBP with four doubles and a steal.

Tommy Edman, LAD vs. NYM ($6,500): Edman has been one of the surprising producers for the Dodgers this postseason. His .333 average is actually the highest of any Dodger and he's also stolen three bases. Though Edman is a switch-hitter, he's mediocre against righties with an .811 OPS versus lefties since 2022.

Enrique Hernandez, LAD vs. NYM ($5,500): I don't necessarily think it's a lock the Dodgers win, but this is how my roster turned out based on FanDuel salaries. Freddie Freeman is a lefty and banged up while Gavin Lux and Max Muncy are also lefties. It's almost certain Hernandez will be in the lineup on Sunday. LA's used to Hernandez emerging as a pleasant surprise when the stakes are high, and he's responded in the playoffs with an .892 OPS and two homers.

