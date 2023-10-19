MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, Oct. 19

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

As we get further into fall, the number of baseball games dwindles. Thursday is one of the final days with multiple MLB games. With a first pitch at 5:07 p.m. EDT, here are my DFS recommendations to make the most of the occasion!

Pitching

Ranger Suarez, PHI at ARI ($9,800): It's a tricky day for pitchers, and I don't envision anybody getting a start Thursday and lasting long enough to qualify for a win. Suarez is a good selection for a Game 3 start for the Phillies, though. He struggled at home this season, but he posted a 2.75 ERA on the road. Plus, he's a southpaw, and since 2021 he's held lefties to an .174 batting average. The Diamondbacks have a few left-handed bats who could struggle as a result.

Top Target

He hasn't been part of the Rangers' offensive onslaught, but Marcus Semien ($4,000) was crucial during the regular season. The second baseman hit .276 with 29 homers and over 100 RBI and runs scored. Since 2021 he has an .822 OPS against his fellow righties, but this year he also had an .895 OPS at home. Jose Urquidy is likely to start for the Astros and he had a 5.38 FIP this year. He also allowed righ-handed bats to hit .292 against him.

Bargain Bat

Though Chas McCormick ($3,200) hasn't been hitting for power in the postseason, he's hitting for average, which makes sense given that he had a .273 batting average this year. When he gets to face a southpaw though, the outfielder had an 1.008 OPS this season. Andrew Heaney, a lefty, will likely start this one for the Rangers, and McCormick might even catch Aroldis Chapman later in the game.

Stack to Consider

Phillies at Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt): Bryce Harper ($4,500), Trea Turner ($4,100), Johan Rojas ($2,300)

The Diamondbacks have their backs against the wall, and Pfaadt is not necessarily the ideal pitcher to have on the mound. He allowed 2.06 home runs per nine innings this season, and the Phillies have been hitting a lot of homers in the playoffs. While he is a righty, Pfaadt has allowed righties to hit .290 against him, so I have gone with two right-handed hitters in this stack.

Harper is a lefty, but he also has hit four homers in the playoffs with an 1.389 OPS. Though the two-time MVP is better at home, since 2021 he has an 1.005 OPS against righties, so I'll still happily stack him against Pfaadt. Turner has been the hottest hitter in the postseason. He's batted .500 and slugged .967. That's a continuation of his late-season turnaround, but even with his early struggles Turner finished with 26 homers and 30 stolen bases. Rojas is in the lineup for his fielding, the guy is maybe already the best center fielder in baseball, but he's one of Philly's righties that isn't way better against lefties. Also, he had an .824 OPS on the road this season, and a lot of Phillies are also decidedly better at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.