MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 10

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

With a smattering of MLB games happening early on Wednesday, we are left with seven games on the slate starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. You still have some options to sort through from a DFS perspective, though, and I am here to help. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Marcus Stroman, NYY vs. MIA ($10,100): While Stroman has allowed three runs across 12 innings over two starts, all three of them were of the unearned variety. From an ERA perspective, Stroman is pristine to start his Yankees tenure. The Marlins have looked pretty punchless offensively, which is not a surprise. After all, they made the playoffs last year even though they finished 26th in runs scored.

Cody Bradford, TEX vs. OAK ($8,600): I don't think Bradford will maintain a 2.13 ERA, which is what he has done through two starts. However, I bet he can do better than the 5.30 ERA he had in 2023, his first season in MLB. In 14 Triple-A starts last year, the lefty had a 3.63 ERA. The Athletics look to be barely better than a Triple-A offense, and are a good bet to finish last, or at least in the bottom two, in both runs scored and team OPS once again.

Top Targets

He's already the face of the Royals, and Bobby Witt ($3,800) is also one of the favorites of fantasy-minded folks as well. Walks have not been part of the equation just yet, but when a dude hits .276 with 30 homers, 49 stolen bases, and 11 triples, you may attention. The plan is for Spencer Arrighetti to make his MLB debut Wednesday. While the righty's two Triple-A starts this season have gone well, last year he had a 4.64 ERA at that level, and a 4.15 ERA at Double-A. Since it tends to be easier to steal on right-handed pitchers, this is a matchup right up Witt's alley.

After rebounding in 2023 with an .817 OPS, 19 homers, and 28 stolen bases, Christian Yelich ($3,800) is off to a torris start to 2024. He's slashed .324/.410/.706 with four homers and two swiped bags. Now, Yelich has shown a reliance on facing right-handed pitchers for success, but Hunter Greene is a righty, and one who has allowed 1.56 home runs per nine innings in his career at that.

Bargain Bats

While Jake Cronenworth ($2,900) has not shown a ton of power for a first baseman, his primary position, on FanDuel he's also eligible to slot in at second base as well. Last season he did hit 10 homers, steal six bases, and have seven triples. Mostly, he's a lefty, and the righty Kyle Hendricks is off to a terrible start. The soft-tossing 34-year-old has an 11.74 ERA, having allowed five runs in both of his starts, even though he hasn't gone beyond 4.0 innings.

You might see Anthony Rizzo ($2,700), a southpaw, in line to face a lefty starter in Ryan Weathers and think this is not the day to roster him. Not so fast! Since 2022, Rizzo actually has an .838 OPS versus his fellow lefties. He's also pretty reliant on Yankee Stadium, where he has an .829 OPS since 2022, so it's a good thing this one is in the Bronx. Oh, and Weather has a career 5.51 FIP, by the way.

Stack to Consider

Rangers vs. Athletics (Ross Stripling): Corey Seager ($3,700), Jared Walsh ($3,100), Evan Carter ($3,000)

Stripling is on his fifth team, and the four previous teams he played for deployed him as a swing starter for a reason. In three of his prior four seasons he finished with a FIP over 5.00 and a HR/9 rate over 2.00. That makes his 2022 campaign with the Blue Jays seem like the anomaly. Stripling has one good start, and one bad start, to begin his Oakland run, but this is his first road start. Oakland's ballpark, not long for MLB, is very pitcher friendly. A trip to face the Rangers roster is a chance for a stack. I've gone with three lefties for the occasion.

Last year Seager put up MVP numbers (including an 1.013 OPS) over 119 games. While he wasn't as good in 2022, in his time with the Rangers he's posted a .996 OPS at home. Walsh is only primed to be in the lineup because of injuries at first base, but the southpaw has an opportunity. Injuries and struggles at the plate marked the end of his tenure with the Angels, but in 2021 he had an .849 OPS with 29 homers. He's slashed .306/.375/.444 in 11 games with the Rangers. Let's see how this goes. Carter's MLB track record is not lengthy, but he hit the ground running last year with an 1.058 OPS in 23 regular-season games and a .917 OPS in the playoffs. The lefty was one of baseball's top prospects for a reason. Don't forget him just because Wyatt Langford exists.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.