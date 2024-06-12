MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 12

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We're right in the middle of June, and also the week, with a Wednesday providing us with eight MLB games starting at 7:10 p.m. EDT or later. With that in mind, I have some DFS lineup recommendations for you. Good luck Wednesday!

Pitching

Sonny Gray, STL vs. PIT ($11,000): After having a 2.82 FIP with the Twins last season, Gray has a 2.72 FIP with the Cardinals. Interestingly, he does have significant home/road splits. Fortunately for him, he has an 1.60 ERA at home, and that's where this game is. The Pirates have climbed out of the bottom 10 in runs scored, but are still below average.

Bryce Miller, SEA vs. CWS ($10,300): Miller has relied upon T-Mobile Park in his MLB career thus far. He has a 5.46 ERA on the road, but a 3.09 ERA at home, including a 2.13 ERA this season. Oh, and Miller faces the White Sox, who are last in runs scored and team OPS as well.

Top Targets

Just in time to face his former team, a team he won an MVP with, Corey Seager ($3,700) was on fire before his injury, and has excelled against righties all season. He has a .942 OPS versus right handers in 2024, and had an 1.075 OPS in those matchups last year. Walker Buehler has struggled to find his form after returning from injury. Through six starts he has a 5.53 FIP, and lefties have hit .373 against him. Seager remains day-to-day, but his return seems imminent. If it happens Wednesday, I'm in.

Even though his .468 slugging percentage is well below his career .523 number, Pete Alonso ($3,500) has still hit 14 home runs, because the dude is just that strong. Encouragingly, after a bit of a power outage (by his standards) at home last season, Alonso has slugged .516 at Citi Field this year. Out of his five starts this season, one of them was a complete-game shutout for lefty Braxton Garrett. On the other hand, in three of his starts he's allowed at least five earned runs.

Over the last three weeks, Masyn Winn ($3,000) has a .904 OPS. He struggled in his MLB debut last year, but the shortstop is now leading off for the Cardinals, and leading them offensively. Lefty Bailey Falter has been immensely lucky in posting a 3.69 ERA, and his 4.73 FIP shows that to some degree. He has a .213 BABIP and a 77.3 left-on-base percentage. Falter has also struck out a mere 5.80 batters per nine innings, and it's quite hard to sustain a 3.69 ERA at that rate.

Bargain Bats

Last season, J.P. Crawford ($3,000) posted the best offensive numbers of his career, managing an .818 OPS with 19 homers. This year has not gone as well, but he does have an .827 OPS over the last three weeks. A lefty from the Mariners is essentially a must-have for your Wednesday roster. In Jonathan Cannon's MLB career – which is admittedly only 16.2 innings – lefties have hit .429 against him.

Since 2022, Jake Fraley ($2,700) has an .808 OPS versus righties, and also has an .805 OPS at home. Fittingly enough, for my purposes, he's at home facing a right-handed pitcher Wednesday. That would be Tanner Bibee. He has a 3.73 ERA in his sophomore campaign, and lefties have hit .266 against him.

The Angels lack for power, but at least over the last two years Willie Calhoun ($2,500) has slugged .432 against righties. Why am I looking for power? Well, on April 27 Slade Cecconi went to pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park and did not allow a home run. It's the only time this season he has not given up a homer, and in his career he's allowed 1.84 homers per nine innings.

Stack to Consider

Phillies at Red Sox (Nick Pivetta): Bryce Harper ($4,000), Kyle Schwarber ($3,900), Bryson Stott ($3,100)

Pivetta has a remarkable K/BB rate, and he's been a good strikeout pitcher even going back to his early days with the Phillies. However, he still has a 4.79 ERA in his career, because he's allowed 1.51 homers per nine innings in his career. This season, that number is up to 1.70 homers per nine. Oh, and since 2022 he has a 4.58 ERA at home. Fenway Park is often generous to lefties, so I have three southpaws in this stack.

Fresh from a fun excursion to London, Harper has slashed .278/.390/.529 with 15 homers this season. He also has an 1.002 OPS over the last three weeks as well. Schwarber has gotten on base well as per usual (.358 OBP), but he's oddly seen a power outage, though he hit two home runs Tuesday. I think he'll be fine. He's hit over 45 homers in each of the prior two seasons, and since 2022 he's slugged .501 against righties. Stott has gotten on base at a .345 clip, a personal best for him, and he's stolen 18 bases through 61 games. He's struggled a bit at home, but has a .795 OPS on the road.

