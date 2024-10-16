MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 16

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The Dodgers and Mets split the two games in Los Angeles. Now, the series heads across the county to New York for Game 3 on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. EDT. On FanDuel, you have $35,000 in salary for five players. Your MVP earns double points. Your Star earns 1.5 times the points. Here is the lineup I landed on.

MVP

Francisco Lindor, NYM vs. LAD ($9,000): The Dodgers flipped the script a bit by going bullpen game in Game 2 and saving Walker Buehler for Game 3. However you slice it, the Dodgers are going to try and get innings out of Buehler, and it probably won't work out. Buehler had a 5.38 ERA this season and allowed six runs with zero strikeouts in the NLDS, but Dave Roberts gritted his teeth through 5.0 innings of that nonsense to try and save the bullpen. Lindor had 30 homers and 29 stolen bases and could have vied for NL MVP if not for Shohei Ohtani being a unicorn. Lindor has three doubles and two homers in this postseason.

Star

Freddie Freeman, LAD at NYM ($7,000): Luis Severino is starting for the Mets, so a lefty is what you want. Since 2022, lefties have hit .269 against the Mets hurler. Freeman's ankle is not in the best shape, but this season he hit .905 against righties and .873 on the road, and those are down numbers for him. He's the lefty from the Dodgers I want to allow me the salary to set up the rest of my lineup.

Utility

Pete Alonso, NYM vs. LAD ($7,000): Alonso has been his power-happy self in the playoffs, hitting three homers and slugging .586. This season his power was more evident at home, where he slugged .495. Buehler has been a bit erratic in terms of his homer proneness, but this season he gave up 1.91 home runs per nine innings.

Brandon Nimmo, NYM vs. LAD ($6,500): Nimmo struggled at home this season, but last year he did have an .803 OPS there. What stands out to me is that he has an .800 OPS versus righties this season. After all, only two teams are in action. Buehler was a below-average pitcher this year. Nimmo is worth slotting into your lineup.

Gavin Lux, LAD at NYM ($5,500): Lux didn't play in Game 2, but Dave Roberts said he expects him back for Game 3. As the only viable lefty for the Dodgers at this salary level, that's good enough for me. Lux has hit .263 in the postseason, which is a good average in 2024. He's also facing a right-handed pitcher who has let lefties hit .269 since 2022. That makes him my pick to round out this lineup.

