MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 2

The first day of the MLB playoffs is in the books. Wednesday brings us day two. That means four Game 2s here in the opening round. There's a chance all four series will end, which is always true at this point for a group of best-of-three series. However, there's also a chance all four series continue into Thursday. First pitch is at 2:32 p.m. EDT. Here are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Joe Musgrove, SD vs. ATL ($10,500): Since returning from injury in the middle of August, Musgrove has allowed multiple runs in three starts. He has gone at least six innings and allowed zero runs in four starts. So yeah, he's been locked in. Atlanta's lineup was somewhat middling this season in terms of runs scored, and even if Michael Harris and (a limited) Ozzie Albies are back, Ronald Acuna is not. A Game 1 shutout is not encouraging for Atlanta either.

Top Target

A hitter with an .843 OPS at home is intriguing. If said hitter has an .888 OPS versus lefties, so much the better. What if the hitter in question had an 1.002 OPS versus southpaws since 2022, though? Oh, and also all of this was relevant? Then you'd have William Contreras ($3,500) at home Thursday facing Sean Manaea. The lefty had a 3.47 ERA this year, his lowest in a full MLB season. However, he had a 3.83 FIP, and in his last outing allowed five runs in 3.2 innings to, hey, the Brewers!

Bargain Bat

At this point it's clear Cedric Mullins ($2,600) is not the guy he was in 2021, and that his numbers that season were fluky and anomalous. Even so, the southpaw managed 18 homers and 32 stolen bases this year. While his .801 OPS at home, is not reflective of any consistence home/road splits, his .766 OPS against righties is indicative of what the lefty can do. Seth Lugo doesn't allow many homers, but lefties hit .246 against him this year, and .252 last season. Mullins has the speed to steal a base or leg out a double in this matchup.

Stack to Consider

Royals at Orioles (Zach Eflin): Bobby Witt ($4,500), Salvador Perez ($2,900), Maikel Garcia ($2,600)

Eflin did post a 2.60 ERA in nine starts with the Orioles, compared with a 4.09 ERA with the Rays. However, he also allowed eight home runs in those nine starts. He had a 3.42 ERA in his four home outings. Additionally, Eflin was hit to the tune of a .281 average by his fellow righties. That comes after they hit .259 against him in 2023. As, such I decided to stack three right-handed Royals for Thursday.

Of course, this did allow me to include in my stack one of baseball's best hitters and a friend to the fantasy minded. Witt had over 30 homers and 30 stolen bases, over 100 RBI and 100 runs scored, and hit .332 for good measure. Plus, he had an 1.012 OPS versus his fellow righties, so he will be happy to see a right hander on the mound. You don't need a catcher for your FanDuel lineups, but I am recommending a second guy who finds much of his fantasy upside from his positional eligibility. Perez hit .271 with 27 homers and 104 RBI, though, so he was not merely "good for a catcher." Additionally, he had an .837 OPS on the road. Garcia will bring no power. However, it is easier to steal on a righty, and Garcia stole 37 bases this season. Managers love to manage in the playoffs, and so if Garcia gets on base in this one I fully expect him to try and take second.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.