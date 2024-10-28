MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 28

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It saddens me to say this but this is my final article of the season. It's been a fun season to dissect and we truly have the two best teams battling for a World Series title. This marks Game 3 of this epic series and these tend to be massive swing games, despite L.A. owning a 2-0 lead. I also want to thank all of you for reading throughout the season. Let's go ahead and get into this Game 3 matchup.

Pitching

This is rare to do but we're going to fade the two pitchers on this slate. This series features two of the best offenses in baseball, and it wouldn't be surprising to see both of these starters held to shortened starts. With that in mind, let's take a look at the bats we love for this slate.

Top Targets

Juan Soto, NYY vs. Walker Buehler ($9,800)

Aaron Judge has been New York's best hitter all season, but Soto isn't far behind. The slugger has been killing it right ahead of him, generating a .419 on-base percentage (OBP) and .988 OPS. He's been even better against right-handers, registering a .423 OBP and .988 OPS against them since the start of last year. That's hard to overlook against a gas can like Buehler.

Jazz Chisholm, NYY vs. Walker Buehler ($7,400)

Chisholm was a sneaky acquisition at the trade deadline. He's been one of the Yankees' best bats in this series. While he hasn't found the power yet, we love that he has four steals over the last five fixtures, averaging 9.2 DraftKings points per game in that span. That's on par with the 8.5 DraftKings points per game he recorded during the regular season. We love that Chisholm has recorded a .839 OPS against righties since 2022. Buehler is also one of the worst pitchers in this series, tallying a 5.44 ERA and 1.55 WHIP during the regular season.

Freddie Freeman, LAD vs. Clarke Schmidt ($7,000)

There's no doubt Freeman was struggling mightily throughout the postseason, but something has changed in the World Series. The perennial All-Star had that historic walk-off homer in Game 1 and backed it up with another dinger in Game 2. That gives him 42 DraftKings points in that span. We're talking about a guy who regularly averages over 10 fantasy points per game. He also has the platoon advantage against Schmidt, sporting a .402 OBP and .905 OPS against righties this year.

Bargain Bats

Tommy Edman, LAD vs. Clarke Schmidt ($6,800)

It's hard to believe, but Edman has been the best player throughout these playoffs. The trade deadline acquisition has homered in two of the last three outings while scoring at least six DraftKings points in eight straight games. The utility man is also averaging nearly 15 DraftKings points per game in that span. It's simply difficult to fade him with the way he's swinging the bat. Schmidt is not a scary matchup either, posting a 5.02 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across his final three regular season starts.

Austin Wells, NYY vs. Walker Buehler ($5,200)

It's nearly impossible to find a cheap player we want to recommend, but we'd use anybody against Buehler. We will trust Wells in this spot because he was a sneaky source of power over the final months of the regular season. The catcher closed the year by providing a .336 OBP and .782 OPS across his last 67 games. Those splits were even better at home, which looks brilliant since he has a .771 career OPS against righties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.