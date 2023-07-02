MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 2

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Sunday is here, though we're kind of in the middle of an extended holiday weekend with the 4th of July right around the corner. There are nine MLB games on the docket for DFS, with the first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Get yourself some extra fireworks and hot dogs with these lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Spencer Strider, ATL vs. MIA ($12,800): Strider appears to be in a sophomore slump, as his ERA has gone from 2.67 to 3.73. However, he's posted a 3.11 FIP and has struck out 14.33 batters per nine innings. A recent brutal game against the Mets has also had an oversized impact on Strider's overall numbers. The Marlins have been surprisingly good in terms of record, yet they're still within the bottom-10 in offense.

Tony Gonsolin, LAD at KC ($8,600): Gonsolin's 3.30 ERA would be the highest of his career, but he's gotten there in hit-or-miss fashion. He's gone at least five innings while not allowing a single earned run four times this season. And since 2021, Gonsolin has held both lefties and righties below the Mendoza Line while the Royals are 29th in runs scored.

Jordan Montgomery, STL vs. NYY ($7,800): Montgomery is facing his former team on a hot run of play with a 1.96 ERA over his last six starts. The Yankees maintain a sub-.300 OBP while Aaron Judge is out, making it easier for Montgomery to get one over on his old squad.

Top Targets

Is Matt Olson ($6,500) selling out for power a bit more? Perhaps, but it's working. While the southpaw has struggled more than ever against lefties, he's registered a 1.001 OPS against righties that has helped to already rack up 28 home runs. Sandy Alcantara has yet to turn his season around with a 4.82 ERA and 3.69 FIP.

The Guardians have been lackluster offensively, though Jose Ramirez ($5,800) has hit .295 with 13 homers and nine stolen bases. While a switch hitter, he's notched a .924 OPS since 2021. Jameson Taillon is having a terrible campaign with the Cubs with a 5.25 FIP. A big part of that is the fact lefties have gone .319 against.

Bargain Bats

Though Jack Suwinski ($3,300) has only hit .228, his keen eye has led to a .351 OBP and he's also racked up 17 homers and seven steals. While his home/road splits have flip flopped in his career, he's definitively been better against righties with an .848 OPS on those matchups. The righty Colin Rea has slumped to a 4.68 FIP during his first significant MLB action since 2016 while lefties have gone .252 against.

He arrived to the majors later than usual, but Corey Julks ($2,500) has earned a regular role with the Astros that has helped him pick up six homers and 12 stolen bases. The rookie has also been better against lefties and on the road. Andrew Heaney is coming off a brutal start against the Tigers, and this is a good time for Julks to catch him as the southpaw has a 5.91 home ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Nationals (Trevor Williams): Bryce Harper ($5,600), Kyle Schwarber ($4,800), Brandon Marsh ($3,000)

Back starting regularly, Williams' strikeouts are down, his home runs are up, and he's posted a 5.33 FIP through 16 starts. Lefties have also consistently hit better against Williams with a .294 average since 2021 and a .299 this year. The Phillies are a great team for that boasting a few imposing southpaw bats.

Harper is admittedly struggling a bit since coming back from major surgery, though he does have a .912 OPS versus righties and a .970 at home the last couple campaigns. As usual, Schwarber is swinging for the fences with 22 homers after leading the NL with 46 last year. And Williams has given up 1.80 home runs per nine innings. Apparently getting dealt to Philly has unlocked an All-Star in Marsh with an .892 OPS against righties and an .889 at home this season.

Dodgers at Royals (Brady Singer): Will Smith ($5,500), J.D. Martinez ($5,400), Jason Heyward ($2,900)

Singer has followed up his best season with his worst. He's posted a 5.88 ERA through 16 starts, with his only two good appearances coming at home against the Rockies and the Guardians. Lefties have hit .276 against this year, but righties have gone .301, which is partially why I'm going with two Dodgers righties.

The catcher Smith has slashed .276/.396/.495 with 12 homers. His average is down recently, but he still has an .888 OPS the last three weeks. Martinez's 19 home runs are already more than the 16 from last year. In his first season as a Dodger, the slugger has an .923 OPS versus righties and an 1.028 on the road. Due to injuries and due to a righty being on the mound, I expect Heyward in the lineup for LA. He never plays against southpaws, but has an .860 OPS versus righties in 2023.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.