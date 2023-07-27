MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 27

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's one of the lightest nights of the MLB season yet. There are only three games on the slate, with the first starting at 7:10 p.m. ET. Don't skip the DFS contests, though! Here are some recommendations to give your lineups a leg up!

Pitching

Tanner Bibee, CLE at CWS ($7,200): He's not going to win AL Rookie of the Year, but Bibee's rookie season has gone quite well. He's posted a 3.04 ERA, and over his last six starts he has an 1.82 ERA for good measure. The White Sox are 23rd in runs scored, and their sub-.300 OBP is 29th in MLB as well.

Top Target

Though Jose Ramirez ($5,800) is a switch hitter, he has a .906 OPS versus righties this year, and a .909 OPS since 2021. That's helped him rack up 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases. Dylan Cease doesn't allow a ton of homers, but he still has a 4.04 ERA, with lefties hitting .245 against him.

Bargain Bat

Many Mets perform better away from home. Then, there's Brett Baty ($2,600). The southpaw has an .805 OPS at home in his career. Josiah Gray has allowed 1.95 home runs per nine innings in his career, and even if he is down to 1.20 this year, that's still not good. The righty has a 4.76 FIP, and he seems to have mostly exchanged homers for liners, which is better, but not turning Gray into an ace.

Stack to Consider

Cubs at Cardinals (Miles Mikolas): Cody Bellinger ($5,600), Christopher Morel ($5,400), Dansby Swanson ($4,500)

Mikolas is the dictionary definition of "hittable." He doesn't walk many guys, and he strikes out fewer than seven betters per nine innings, and all in all he has a 4.33 ERA. At home, his ERA is all the way up to 4.95. In terms of his hittable nature, both righties and lefties have hit .279 against Mikolas, so go nuts! Mix and match!

In his final campaign with the Dodgers, Belling struggled, but still managed 19 homers and 14 stolen bases. This year he has 15 of the former and 12 of the latter, but with a .312/.360/.545 slash line. Morel has shown massive power this year. He's slugged .539 with 16 homers in 59 games. Notably, the righty handles right handers better, as he has an .841 OPS versus righties in his career. Swanson is back from injury and just hit two homers the other day. He has a .351 OBP on the season and has 12 homers in 87 games. Last year he had 25 homers and 18 stolen bases.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.