MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There's plenty of baseball on the schedule for the final Saturday of April, but only a handful at night with five games starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later. If you want to watch a bunch of late-round NFL Draft action during the day, you'll have plenty of time to get your lineups in. Here are a few names to consider when compiling your DFS squads.

Pitching

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. STL ($52): Kershaw is the only pitcher I feel any real confidence in Saturday. He's still got it on the mound with a 2.32 ERA through five starts after a 2.28 last year. The Cardinals are middling in terms of runs scored, but a few of their best bats are lefties and they'll presumably be on the bench with a southpaw on the mound.

Yonny Chirinos, TAM at CWS ($32): I considered Corbin Burnes' resume and betting on that against the Angels, but in the end I opted for Chirinos. My concern is that he might end up getting pulled before reaching five innings as it's been a few years since operating as a regular starter. The White Sox carry a sub-.300 team OBP, so there's a good chance Chirinos will succeed.

Top Target

The Rangers list two big righty bats who complement each another in a weird way. Marcus Semien is great on the road but has struggled at home, while Adolis Garcia ($20) is better in Texas's ballpark. That's where this game will be happening, so I'm going with the slugger who's accumulated seven home runs after 27 last year (to go with 25 stolen bases). Jhony Brito hasn't allowed many homers in his first five MLB starts, but he's still posted a 6.11 ERA in part because righties have hit .324 against.

Bargain Bat

Promising rookie Anthony Volpe ($14) hasn't made a lot of contact, but he's produced a .350 OBP, two homers, and eight steals. Nathan Eovaldi has always had a big, but hittable, fastball - and that's why he lists a career 4.18 ERA. Righties have also hit .275 against him since 2021, and moving to a new team hasn't stopped him from getting batted around.

Stacks to Consider

Rays at White Sox (Lance Lynn): Randy Arozarena ($21), Wander Franco ($20), Brandon Lowe ($19)

The best offense in baseball. A pitcher with a 7.52 ERA. Yeah, that works for me. Lynn posted a 3.99 ERA last year, though things things have gotten much worse in his age-36 season. In particular, the righty has allowed 2.39 home runs per nine innings. Lefties have also hit a staggering .348 against Lynn, but righties have also gone .281, so I don't mind having one of the latter in my stack.

I'm a little surprised Arozarena has only managed three stolen bases so far, but he's offset that by batting .330 with five homers. And he swiped 32 bases last year, so I expect him to pick up that total. Franco hits from both sides of the plate, and while doing has slashed .292/.353/.519 with four homers and five steals. While he's been much better at home during 2023, he's registered a .794 road OPS over his career. It's early, but based on Lowe's track record I feel comfortable writing off 2022 as a lost season. He's back to recording a slugging percentage over .500 to go with a .971 OPS and seven homers versus right-handers.

Diamondbacks at Rockies (Noah Davis): Corbin Carroll ($25), Pavin Smith ($21), Josh Rojas ($17)

Davis has posted a 0.93 ERA through two starts this year, but both starts were on the road. So Saturday will mark the righty's debut at Coors Field. It will also only be Davis's seventh start above Double-A. Arizona rocks a lot of lefties in its ideal lineup, but that's not a problem in this matchup.

There's already plenty of enthusiasm for Carroll, and rightfully so having slashed .312/.379/.548 with four homers and 10 stolen bases this season. And so far in his young career, the southpaw has produced a .913 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. Smith only really plays against righties, but that's helped him post a .343/.465/.600 slash line in 2023. He hasn't displayed much power in the past, but has a .773 OPS with 20 home runs against right-handers since 2021. Rojas is also rather light in the power department, but he hit .269 with 23 steals in 2022. And this year, he's gone .280 with three swiped bags along with a .750 OPS versus righties across the last couple campaigns.

