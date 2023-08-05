MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 5

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

The first Saturday of August gives us a slightly divided schedule. That leaves us with eight games starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later, the slight majority of games on the docket. Getting a little extra cash on the weekend thanks to DFS is never a bad thing, so here are my lineup recommendations to try and give you a boost.

Pitching

Corbin Burnes, MIL vs. PIT ($54): Here comes the Burnes we remember! And perfect timing for the postseason push. The former Cy Young winner has posted a 1.85 ERA with a 10.8 K/9 rate over his last six starts. While Burnes is getting hot, the Pirates hot stretch was a long time ago as they're just trying to avoid finishing again in the bottom-five for offense.

Ross Stripling, SF at OAK ($29): I'm going pure matchup and hoping for a win. Stripling has endured a tough year, though he does have a 3.64 ERA since returning from injury at the end of June. Mostly, though, this is about the Athletics. Oakland is locked in to finishing last in runs scored, and probably in team OPS. There's no better opportunity for a pitcher than facing the A's in their ballpark.

Top Targets

A regular 20/20 guy, Jose Ramirez ($19) is a switch hitter, but his power profile is clear with a .951 OPS versus righties and a .936 at home. Facing Michael Kopech in Cleveland will be ideal for him as the pitcher doesn't allow a lot of contact, yet lists a 6.30 FIP because he's allowed 2.11 homers per nine innings. It's the times that hitters like Ramirez make contact that stick out.

Rookie second baseman Edouard Julien ($19) has earned himself a spot in the lineup, at least against righties. The lefty is particularly poor against southpaws, but has registered a .961 OPS against right-handed pitchers and a .980 at home. Ryne Nelson has produced a 5.01 FIP and has only struck out 5.67 batters per nine innings. He's also struggled to an 8.01 ERA at home and a 2.67 on the road, but that kind of split feels more like a fluke so I still like Julien in this matchup.

Bargain Bats

While Julio Rodriguez ($17) has displayed less power than as a rookie, he still has 18 homers to go with 26 stolen bases. No longer a Dodger, Tyler Anderson has posted a 4.98 ERA, largely because righties have hit .288 against.

What makes LaMonte Wade ($11) posting a .396 OBP even more remarkable is the fact that, like a lot of lefties, he has issues with southpaws. He's recorded an .873 OPS versus righties this year and an .832 since 2021. While Oakland's ballpark tends to be favorable for pitchers, try telling that to Paul Blackburn with his a 6.04 home ERA the last couple campaigns.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles vs. Mets (Tylor Megill): Gunnar Henderson ($22), Adley Rutschman ($20), Anthony Santander ($20)

The Mets have recalled Megill from Triple-A with Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander now elsewhere, but he was sent down for a reason. After all, he posted a 5.17 ERA this season with a 4.88 career mark and a 5.91 on the road. Righties and lefties have both hit Megill hard this year, though righties have hit .233 against while lefties have gone .297 and therefore will lean on the latter.

The lefty Henderson has produced 18 homers and six steals. Lefties handle the rookie, but he's managed a career .858 OPS versus righties. Rutschman is a catcher who hits leadoff, and reasonably so with a .372 OBP. His overall power numbers aren't great, though he's still registered a career .887 home OPS. Santander doesn't walk, but where he lacks in patience he excels in terms of power. He clubbed 33 homers in 2022 and is currently at 19. The switch hitter mostly takes advantage of his home park, where he lists a .497 slugging percentage since 2021.

Cardinals vs. Rockies (Ty Blach): Nolan Arenado ($19), Willson Contreras ($18), Tommy Edman ($13)

Blach is getting a chance in the Rockies' rotation while entering with a career 5.05 ERA. That's with him pitching the bulk of his innings in San Francisco, so don't chalk it up to Coors Field. The lefty didn't pitch in the majors in 2020 or 2021, but over the last two seasons righties have hit a whopping .359 against.

Arenado will be facing his former team and has to pick it up if he wants to reach 30 homers for the third time in as many seasons with the Cardinals. However, he's slugged .582 against lefties since joining St. Louis, and carries an .865 home OPS this year. Contreras hasn't had the easiest first campaign with the Cardinals, but has managed a .343 OBP with 11 homers and six stolen bases as a catcher. He's been a bit better on the road, though not significantly so, but key here is his .869 OPS versus lefties the last two seasons. Edman just returned from injury and has 14 stolen bases in 88 games after over 30 in each of the last two seasons. His power during that stretch shows up against lefties having slugged .472 in those matchups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.