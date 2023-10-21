MLB DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Being at home has breathed some life into the Diamondbacks, and they get one more chance to win in their own ballpark Saturday. Game 5 starts at 8:07 p.m. EDT. For DFS purposes, you have $90 in salary for five players. Your Megastar earns you double the points. Your Superstar earns you 1.5 times the points. Then the rest have to live in the shadow of your stars, I guess. Since we've arrived to Game 5, we flip back to opening starters Zac Gallen and Zack Wheeler. Here's a lineup I like.

MEGASTAR

Ketel Marte, ARI at PHI ($19): Marte has been the one red-hot hitter for the Diamondbacks hitting .386 during the postseason with a hit in every game. The switch-hitter handles both lefties and righties well and posted an .888 home OPS this year. Wheeler has made three quality starts in the playoffs, but had an unlucky 3.61 ERA during the regular season in part because lefties went .261 against.

SUPERSTAR

Bryce Harper, PHI at ARI ($26): Harper has maybe not kept hitting homers seemingly every time he steps to the plate, but his OPS is still well over 1.000 these playoffs. And since 2021, he's managed a 1.005 versus righties. Harper has come up big time and time again in the postseason, and Gallen is a favorable matchup as he's scuffled a bit with a 4.96 ERA through three starts.

FLEX

Corbin Carroll, ARI vs. PHI ($20): Carroll has been good in the playoffs, even if he hasn't posted video-game numbers like some of his compatriots. During his Rookie of the Year (to be) campaign, he recorded a .902 OPS at home and a .921 against right-handers. Wheeler is a righty, and lefties hit .261 against as previously mentioned.

J.T. Realmuto, PHI at ARI ($16): I want to grab Realmuto one more time while he's on the road. A lot of Phillies love their home park, but not their primary catcher. He produced a .576 OPS at home and a .951 on the road. Since Saturday's game is in Arizona and as Gallen has allowed four homers in 16.1 playoff innings, I'll take a shot on Realmuto.

Alek Thomas, ARI vs. PHI ($8): For a lineup this robust, somebody has to sneak in on a low salary - and that's Thomas. He's here because the southpaw can't hit lefties, so much so he's been sat against Philadelphia's lefty starters. With a righty taking the mound, Thomas should get a shot. He had a .701 OPS against right-handers, a .747 at home, and popped a pinch-hit homer against Craig Kimbrel in Game 4.

