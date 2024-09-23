MLB Expert Picks and Props for Diamondbacks vs. Giants and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Monday, September 23

There isn't a ton of action to speak of Monday with just four games set to be played across baseball. However, there are still some appealing wagers to consider. Here are three of them that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 59-40 (+7.67 units)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Best Bets

One of the keys for the final week of the regular season is to find teams that have something left to play for. The Diamondbacks are still battling for a Wild Card spot in the National League with the Mets and Braves. It should help their cause that this game will be played at home, where they are 42-33 this season.

This game being played in Arizona could also provide a boost for Ketel Marte. He has a .238 ISO and a .408 wOBA at home. Over his last 10 starts, regardless of location, Marte has finished with at least two combined hits, runs and RBI seven times. Let's take him to accomplish that feat again, given that the Giants will start Hayden Birdsong. Over 14 starts with the Giants this year, he has a 4.74 ERA and a 4.94 FIP.

Staying in this game, let's also take a chance on Corbin Carroll to record at least one stolen base at great odds. With his improved hitting down the stretch, he has recorded 11 stolen bases over his last 22 games. Birdsong has a 1.39 WHIP and the Giants have allowed the second-most stolen bases per game in the league.

MLB Picks for Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

Ketel Marte Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-140 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Corbin Carroll Over 0.5 Stolen Bases (+330 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 0.5 Units

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Best Bets

It has been a disappointing season for the Blue Jays, who are likely going to finish last in the American League East. One of their few bright spots has been the performance of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has a .226 ISO and a .402 wOBA. He has not slowed down as the season comes to an end, hitting 17-for-44 (.386) with two home runs and two doubles over his last 11 games.

Starting this game for the Red Sox will be Tanner Houck, who recently missed two weeks with shoulder fatigue. He only threw 60 pitches over four innings in his last start. The Red Sox are longshots to make the playoffs, so they might not want to force Houck to throw many more pitches than that in this outing. Behind him is a Red Sox bullpen that has the sixth-highest bullpen ERA and the seventh-highest bullpen WHIP in the majors. Guerrero has the potential to produce another juicy stat line if Houck is out of this game early.

MLB Picks for Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-145 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

