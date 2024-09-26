MLB Expert Picks and Props for Dodgers vs. Padres and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, September 26

There are nine games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday, most of which have early start times. Let's focus our attention on the three evening games and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 59-42 (+6.17 units)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Best Bets

These teams have split the first two games of this series, leaving the Dodgers with a three-game lead over the Padres in the National League West. The Padres have caught fire as the playoffs are approaching, going 9-2 over their last 11 games. In those 11 games, they scored at least four runs seven times.

The Padres offense is in a favorable position for this game with Walker Buehler starting for the Dodgers. Since returning to the Dodgers' starting rotation in August, he has a 5.40 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP over seven outings. For the season, he has allowed 16 home runs across just 70.1 innings. Taking the Padres to score at least four runs in this game stands out as one of the more appealing options of the evening.

MLB Picks for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Padres Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (-140 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Minnesota Twins vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets

The Royals, Tigers, Twins and Mariners are battling it out for two of the three Wild Card spots in the American League. The Twins were in the driver's seat for one of them, but have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games. Their lineup was a problem during that stretch, but they broke out for eight runs against the Marlins on Wednesday. The Twins are tied for the 10th-highest OPS in baseball, so it was only a matter of time before they got back on track.

The Twins' lineup is in a favorable spot with Valente Bellozo starting for the Marlins. The Twins have recorded the 11th-most hits in baseball and Bellozo has allowed at least six hits in six of his last seven starts. He's not an overpowering force with his 15.3 percent strikeout rate, so let's make our first wager for this game be Bellozo to allow more than 5.5 hits.

One player who could particularly exploit this matchup against Bellozo is Carlos Correa. Since coming off the injured list, he is 10-for-32 (.313) with six RBI and two runs scored across nine games. Correa continues to be a good contact hitter, recording just a 16.8 percent strikeout rate. In what could be a high-scoring game for the Twins, Correa has a favorable opportunity to finish with at least two combined hits, runs and RBI.

MLB Picks for Minnesota Twins vs. Miami Marlins

Valente Bellozo Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Carlos Correa Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-165 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

