Similar to last week's look at pitchers, we'll focus on hitting schedules for the next few weeks in points formats as we head into the playoffs, breaking down the best matchups as measured by the opponent's team ERA (starters only). At the most basic level, I highlighted teams that face two opponents in the bottom half of the league, though I also considered park factors and number of games per week.

We'll break things down by matchup period and also take a look at the overall best schedule as a conclusion.

Week of July 28-August 3

Team to Stream Opponent 1 Opponent 2 # of games Cleveland vs. COL vs. MIN 6 Cincinnati vs. LAD vs. ATL 6 Houston vs. WSH @BOS 6 Kansas City vs. ATL @TOR 6 Dodgers @CIN @TB 6 St. Louis vs. MIA @SD 6

All of these teams face similar matchups, typically one rotation in the bottom third of the league and one closer to league average.

The Cardinals may be the best team to stream, as things currently line up for them to miss both Yu Darvish and Nick Pivetta. Rotations can be flipped dramatically, particularly after the trade deadline, so be sure to monitor that for the second half of the Cards' week.

Week of August 4-10