Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Soto's Status Murky

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Both Tucker and Bregman are nursing injuries sustained in the batter's box. Tucker hopes to return Friday after fouling a ball off his right shin. The injury was deemed a right shin contusion, though it is likely a bone contusion, not a soft tissue bruise. The shin bone, medically known as the tibia, is one of the longest bones in the body, but it is poorly protected, making it vulnerable to injury.

The Yankees slugger has missed three consecutive games with left forearm inflammation. Images taken of the injured area did not reveal a significant injury, but his status for the week ahead remains unclear. The team continues to express optimism that he will be available on Monday and not just in a designated hitter role. However, manager Aaron Boone hinted it was unlikely Soto would have played on Sunday despite the 25-year-old outfielder going through his normal pregame routine. Furthermore, the situation becomes trickier when you factor in that inflammation is a symptom not a real diagnosis. Whatever is causing the inflammation, whether it's a sprain, strain, or tendon issue, will likely require routine maintenance and treatment for the foreseeable future. Keep an eye out for an update early Monday to see if Soto will be cleared to play but those invested here may want to adjust their expectations until he has proven the injury is a non-issue moving forward.

Juan Soto

Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman

Both Tucker and Bregman are nursing injuries sustained in the batter's box. Tucker hopes to return Friday after fouling a ball off his right shin. The injury was deemed a right shin contusion, though it is likely a bone contusion, not a soft tissue bruise. The shin bone, medically known as the tibia, is one of the longest bones in the body, but it is poorly protected, making it vulnerable to injury. Once a bone is contused (bruised), the body's natural healing response reacts just as it would to a fracture, with specialized cells repairing the damage with new bony tissue. This takes time, though Tucker does appear to be progressing. He has moved from two crutches to one, meaning he has shifted from nonweight bearing to partial weight bearing. The next steps would involve beginning full weight-bearing movement before a gradual increase to activity. How things develop over the next few days will determine if a return by the end of the week is possible or if Tucker is going to miss more time than he anticipates.

Bregman's injuries appear less severe, but he has been stuck on the left wrist twice in the past week. Testing continues to come back clean, but I will monitor his performance at the plate to see if there are any lingering issues. He is considered day-to-day and likely to play Monday.

Check Swings

Evan Carter: The Texas outfielder's lingering back issue has been labeled a stress reaction. Originally called lower back tightness, additional testing revealed the problematic injury. A stress reaction can develop when bone is unable to keep up with the necessary remodeling or repair work that occurs with an intense or repetitive applied load. If the activity persists, a true stress fracture can arise. Halting the problematic stress and allowing the bone to heal is the best course of treatment. Identifying any underlying contributing factors is crucial for preventing a recurrence. Unfortunately, Carter has a history here, having missed substantial time in 2021 with a stress fracture in his back. Manager Bruce Bochy anticipates Carter missing at least a month. Look for this situation to extend beyond that initial timeline, as Carter will need time to gradually return to baseball activities before likely beginning a rehab assignment. Wyatt Langford will see more playing time in left field with Carter out.

Kerry Carpenter: While Carter is dealing with the precursor to a stress fracture, the Tigers outfielder is dealing with the real thing. Carpenter was diagnosed with a lumbar stress fracture after battling lower back soreness. He has yet to hit the 60-day IL, though stress fractures in the lower back are often accompanied by recovery measured in months, not weeks. Look for Carpenter's absence to be a lengthy one.

Gerrit Cole: The Yankees ace continues to work up his arm on a rehab assignment. He has completed two outings, including Sunday's performance for Double-A Somerset in which he allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks over 4.2 innings of work. He has already said he will need a third rehab start, but the rest of his schedule remains undetermined. Cole has yet to pitch for the Yankees this season due to nerve irritation in his elbow but is trending toward a return by the end of the month.

Rafael Devers: Devers' troublesome left knee is once again a problem, forcing him to the bench over the weekend. The Red Sox third baseman missed nine games in April after suffering a bone bruise in the knee. He reported this latest setback is not a severe as then and that the knee really has been an issue since the start of the season. Consider him day-to-day for now and hope the scheduled off day on Monday proves beneficial.

Manny Machado: Machado has not started a game since straining his hip flexor Wednesday while trying to beat out a double play. He has made a pinch-hitting appearance since sustaining the strain, suggesting the problem is mild. Look for him to avoid the injured list and return to action early in the week.

Jorge Mateo: The Orioles utility man is unlikely to return Monday when first eligible. He has not played since June 2 when he suffered a concussion after he was inadvertently struck in the head by the bat of teammate Cedric Mullins. The recovery for a concussion is very fluid and can vary drastically from person-to-person. Fortunately, Mateo has progressed through the league's protocol, though he will likely need at least one more day to complete the process. A return this week still seems probable barring a setback.

Corey Seager: The Rangers shortstop has a hit in 25 of his last 28 games but he was unable to play in the team's three-game series against the Giants. Seager is nursing a mild left hamstring strain though the team does not believe he will require a trip in the IL. Texas does not play Monday, giving Seager four straight days of rest and recuperation. However, hamstring strains are prone to aggravation or reinjury, and Seager will return with an elevated degree of injury risk. Josh Smith has been covering shortstop in Seager's place.