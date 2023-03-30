This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Opening Day for the 2023 MLB season is Thursday, March 30. Baseball fans will have the maximum selection of betting options to choose from Thursday, with all 30 MLB teams in action on Opening Day's slate of games. While mobile betting on baseball has been available for a while in some states, this will be the first opportunity to bet on regular season baseball games in certain states, such as Massachusetts, where online and mobile sports betting launched earlier in March.

MLB Betting Options For Opening Day

There are numerous ways to bet on MLB picks. You can wager on the moneyline (outright winner), run line (spread), or combined run total from any game. Alternatively, you can place MLB futures bets on long-term outcomes, such as over/under totals for team wins this season, playoff berths, division winners, or even the World Series odds. you can also explore MLB player props and game props let you dive into the details, such as which player will get a hit or home run Thursday, or which team will be ahead after three innings.

In addition to individually betting on the options above, you can also wager on multiple elements at once in what's called a parlay. The popular Same Game Parlay feature allows you to combine multiple wagers from a single game, such as a bet on Aaron Judge to hit a home run, Gerrit Cole to strike out more than five batters and the Yankees to win the game. We'll focus on traditional parlays, which consist of picks from multiple games.

MLB Parlay Picks For Opening Day's Slate Of Games

Starting in the American League, the Astros are -155 favorites at home against the White Sox. Houston will be motivated as the championship banner goes up, and the Astros went 55-26 at home in 2022. The Rays (-235) will have young stud Shane McClanahan (2.54 ERA in 2022) on the mound and should cruise to victory at home against the Tigers, who have finished below .500 for six consecutive seasons.

The Twins went just 32-49 on the road last year, so Zack Greinke and the Royals (+122) could be poised to pull off an Opening Day upset against their AL Central rivals. A three-leg parley on the Astros, Rays and Royals works out to +421 odds.

Moving to the National League, the Braves (-250) are poised to beat up on Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-19, 6.31 ERA in 2022) in Washington. Coming off a 111-win season and starting last year's NL ERA leader Julio Urias (17-7, 2.16 ERA), the Dodgers (-178) should pick up where they left off at home against Arizona.

Sticking in the NL West, Blake Snell and the Padres (-205) should take care of business in Xander Bogaerts' San Diego debut against the visiting Rockies, who went 27-54 on the road last season. A Braves-Dodgers-Padres parlay comes out to +225 odds.

How To Bet On Opening Day's Slate Of Games

The odds presented above are from Caesars Sportsbook, while other top mobile sportsbooks such as BetMGM, WynnBET, or FanDuel Sportsbook may have different odds or betting options. To sign up for any of these betting platforms, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state with legal mobile sports betting.

Whether you use one mobile sportsbook or sign up for multiple options, you can bet on baseball by navigating to the "baseball" or "MLB" section and pressing on the odds for your bets of choice to add them to your bet slip.