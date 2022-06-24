MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Bets and Player Props for Friday, June 24

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Best Bets for Friday, June 24

RotoWire.com's Walter Hand has dug into the DraftKings Sportsbook to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 1-2, -1.00 units

Season Record: 38-42, -1.80 units

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Much like yesterday's game (where I ended up taking Taillon +195), this game looks like a virtual toss-up, though I do lean slightly towards the Yankees for the following reasons. Justin Verlander has been brilliant this year and is about as clutch as they come in big-game situations, but he just hasn't been as consistent as usual in recent weeks, throwing in several clunkers within the last month. For the Yankees, Luis Severino has been great all season as well, but he's been particularly good at home this year, delivering a 2.33 ERA and 1.01 WHIP while striking out 49 batters over 38.2 innings. He has allowed a grand total of one run over his last three home starts (20.0 innings, 25 strikeouts). The Yankees themselves have been on a torrid pace at home, now sitting at 30-7 after last night's dramatic come-from-behind win. While both pitchers figure to throw well (and relatively deep into the game), it makes sense to back Severino at the big +175 price, particularly with the Yankees' excellent bullpen taken into account. Very nice premium over Yankees moneyline (-130) and Yankees F5 -0.5 (+120), with maybe only two or three innings unaccounted for, and Clay Holmes responsible for one of them if a lead exists.

MLB Best Bets for Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Luis Severino to record a Win, +175

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers

As mentioned last weekend, Dane Dunning has some very notable home/road splits, pitching to an outstanding 3.02 ERA and 0.98 WHIP at home, compared to an ugly 6.03 ERA and 1.75 WHIP on the road. Take those home splits and put them up against the lowly Nationals, who are 13-21 on the road. They're also 15-32 vs. RHP (compared to a better 10-15 mark vs. LHP), so that could help as well. For his part, Dunning has gone 6+ inning in four of his last five home starts, with the only miss being 5.2 innings when he was getting pounded by the Red Sox. So Dunning clearly looks capable of pitching relatively deep into this game, where the Rangers are listed as -155 favorites and should probably be a little higher based on Dunning's home stats and the competition he faces today. Good value in what appears to be a very favorable spot.

MLB Best Bets for Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning to record a Win, +145

Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers

Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5, -110 at Milwaukee Brewers

The ultra-consistent (how often can you say that about a young pitcher) Alek Manoah takes the mound today in Milwaukee, facing Adrian Houser, who started the year pretty well but has fallen on hard times recently. Houser has allowed 4+ runs in three of his last five starts and has only made it past five innings a couple of times during that stretch. Meanwhile, Manoah gave up four runs to the Yankees last time out but, before that, he hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 12 starts, and he actually allowed two runs or fewer in 11 of those 12 starts. It's just hard for teams to score against Manoah. With these two pitchers on the mound, it seems much better than a coin-flip proposition that Toronto will take the lead here, so let's lay the -110 that the Blue Jays can have a lead after five innings (which should roughly coincide with the length of Houser's appearance).

MLB Best Bets for Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers

Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5, -110

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Luis Severino to record a Win, +175

Dane Dunning to record a Win, +145

Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5, -110

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.