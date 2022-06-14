This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, June 14

There will be no shortage of wagering options with 16 games set to be played in the majors on Tuesday. There are some exciting series among them, including the Rays taking on the Yankees, and the Dodgers hosting the Angels. As we try to capitalize on this busy slate, let's discuss some wagers to consider on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last Article's Record: 2-1 (+0.40 units)

Season Record: 8-7 (-1.39 units)

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles

The Blue Jays made quick work of the Orioles on Monday, earning an 11-1 win. Alek Manoah was once again dominant on the mound, and the Blue Jays continued their hot hitting to earn the victory. Over their last 15 games, they have scored at least six runs 12 times.

Things could be setting up nicely for them to hang another crooked number with Jordan Lyles scheduled to start for the Orioles. He has a 1.54 WHIP, which has contributed to him allowing at least four runs in seven of his last 12 starts. Over his last six starts, he has a 5.88 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP. This game could get out of hand in a hurry.

MLB Best Bets for Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

Blue Jays OVER 5.5 runs (+110) for 1 unit

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Things have turned really ugly for the Cubs, who have lost seven straight games. Playing the red-hot Yankees didn't help matters, but their jam-packed schedule might be their biggest issue. Over the last 17 days, they have played 16 games. That stretch also included two doubleheaders.

During the Cubs' seven-game losing streak, they have only averaged 2.3 runs per game. They'll be facing an uphill battle against Sean Manaea, who has a 3.52 ERA that is supported by a 3.64 FIP. Taking the mound for the Cubs will be Kyle Hendricks, who has a 5.22 ERA and a 5.44 FIP. His strikeout rate is a mere 14.8 percent, and he's allowed what would be a career-high 1.7 HR/9.

MLB Best Bets for San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Padres ML (-140) for 1 unit

San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals

The Royals' lineup has been terrible. They enter this matchup ranked inside the bottom-four in baseball in both runs scored and OPS. The Giants held them to two runs in the series opener Monday, which marked the Royals' sixth loss over their last nine games. For the season, they are now 8-19 on the road. It might be difficult for them to get a win in this game with Kris Bubic scheduled to start. He's followed up his 5.14 FIP last season with a 6.54 FIP across his first eight appearances of 2022.

While the Royals will have one of their worst pitchers on the mound, the Giants will have one of their best in Logan Webb. Although his strikeouts are down, he's allowed just 0.6 HR/9 on his way to a 3.77 ERA and a 3.20 FIP. Another plus is that he's provided them with plenty of length, logging at least 5.2 innings in eight of his 12 starts. If he can provide similar length in this outing, the Giants' lineup has a favorable opportunity to put him in a position to earn a victory.

MLB Best Bets for San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals

Logan Webb to record a win (+110) for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Blue Jays OVER 5.5 runs (+110) for 1 unit

Padres ML (-140) for 1 unit

Logan Webb to record a win (+110) for 1 unit

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign.