This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, June 26

Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles

Total: 5.5 Runs 1st 5 innings (DraftKings)

I'd love to take the over/under here but it's at 10 everywhere so I started looking for it at lesser innings. Brandon Williamson (5.40 ERA) has allowed six home runs in his last four starts and Baltimore has a .331 wOBA against left-handed pitching this season. I'll be surprised if the Orioles don't got yard at least once on Williamson tonight. Taking a look at Orioles' starter Cole Irvin (7.71 ERA), he's likely not going to pitch deep into this game and has been pretty bad all season. The Reds come into this game as one of the hottest teams in baseball and have scored at least five runs in each of their last eight games averaging 7.5 runs per game over that span. Look for there to be early scoring for both teams which is why I like the early over here as opposed to playing it for the whole game.

Also of note: Jordan Westburg has been called up by the Orioles and should be in the lineup tonight. He had 18 home runs (301 plate appearances) at Triple-A Norfolk, which is not known as a hitting environment. You can find anytime home run odds at +520 on FanDuel and he has the platoon advantage against Williamson.

Best Bets For Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles

Over 5.5 Runs (-110) 1st 5 innings (DraftKings)

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Mitch Garver OVER 0.5 RBI (+160 DraftKings)

I'm tempted to go with Adolis Garcia here (+135) given his ability to hit lefties but like the better odds with Garver. There's a lot working in Garver's favor tonight against Matthew Boyd starting with that matchup at home. Garver has gone 5-for-15 against Boyd which includes a double, triple and two home runs. Garver has hit great at home this season in a small sample (51 plate appearances) hitting all three of his home runs there with a .927 OPS. His home run odds (+430 FanDuel) are worth a sprinkle too given his history with Boyd and that Matthew has surrendered nine bombs to right-handed hitters already this season. Taking the RBI line is less risky but still has a nice payoff at +160 (it opened at +170 for what it's worth).

Best Player Props For Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Mitch Garver OVER 0.5 RBI (+160 DraftKings)

Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners -1.5 Runs (-125 DraftKings)

Luis Castillo has looked human as of late allowing four home runs (six earned runs) in only 11 innings in his last two road starts. However, he'll return to the friendly confines of home tonight where he's been a lights-out pitcher all season. Castillo has a 2.03 ERA and 0.98 WHIP at home this season which is similar to how he pitched in Seattle after the trade last season. Washington could be a bit road-weary coming off a series in San Diego and collectively as a team they only have a .302 wOBA (seventh-worst in baseball) against right-handed pitching. Trevor Williams has not been great on the road (5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP since 2021) and both times he came off a shutout outing this season he allowed four and five earned runs in the next start.

Best Bet For Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners -1.5 Runs (-125 DraftKings)

Best MLB Bets Today Recap

Over 5.5 Runs (-110) 1st 5 innings Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles (DraftKings)

Jordan Westburg Anytime Home Runs +520 (Fanduel) Sprinkle a little for fun...

Mitch Garver OVER 0.5 RBI (+160 DraftKings)

Seattle Mariners -1.5 Runs (-125 DraftKings)