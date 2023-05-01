MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 1

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 1

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

MacKenzie Gore Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-110 DraftKings)

I went through a bunch of props fading Gore on the different sites and eventually landed on this one. Gore has been great this season allowing three of fewer runs in every start and is coming off a 10-strikeout performance. However, the Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball against southpaws which is why I'm fading Gore tonight. Chicago has a team .341 wOBA against lefties (sixth-best in the league) and their 20.2 percent strikeout rate is also the sixth-best mark. It also seems odd (although there's a difference in the two offenses) that the Cubs are -140 favorites on the road which is another reason to fade Gore.

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Bo Bichette 1+ RBI (+165 DraftKings)

I have alway liked Corey Kluber (6.75 ERA) but it appears he's heading into the twightlight of his career on the wrong side of 37 years old. Bichette has a lot working in his favor tonight starting with the fact that he's gone 5-for-11 against Kluber with a home run and a double. Bichette has two home runs in his last four games and is already up to 18 RBI (1.167 OPS) on the season. He's +600 on DraftKings for an anytime home run and this line for 1+ RBI is as low as +115 in other spots. For what it's worth, Matt Chapman has two home runs in six plate appearances against Kluber without any strikeouts

San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros

Houston Astros -1.5 Runs (-110 DraftKings)

I think the Giants may be a bit road weary after their travels to Mexico and after playing two "eventful" baseball games. Luis Garcia (there are five of them in baseball in case you didn't know) has been spectacular over his last two outings allowing zero earned runs (13 innings) with a 16:3 K:BB rate. Even more impressive with those numbers is that those two games came against the Rays and the Blue Jays. The Giants will have Ross Stripling (6.89 ERA, 1.60 WHIP) toeing the rubber so I'd expect the Astros hit five or more runs in this contest.

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres

Manny Machado Over 1.5 Bases (+110 DraftKings)

It's kind of ironic that Machado had a Golden Sombrero in Mexico yesterday but he should rebound today in an excellent matchup with Luke Weaver (7.71 ERA). Machado has an very good history against him going 8-for-17 with two doubles and two home runs and the Padres are a -240 favorite in a game with an over/under of nine runs. Machado has a +470 anytime home runs odds on FanDuel (+350 on DraftKings for reference) if you want to get a higher risk/higher upside option in addition to the Over 1.5 Bases option.

