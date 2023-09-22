MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Friday, Sept. 22

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Friday, Sept. 22

Season: 101-127-1 -52.07 units

Prior Article: 1-2 -1.25 units

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Patrick Corbin used to be a target to go against, until he started to have such great odds and pitched decent. Believe it or not, but Corbin is the third-most profitable pitcher at +$1011 this season. I never would have fathomed as the Nationals have been around .500 in his starts.

The Braves offense has been a play on all season, especially with OVER on their team totals, but I will look at the game total to go OVER as we get a nine total with Charlie Morton pitching for the Braves. Morton has been lit up in his last two starts for 10 earned runs in 10.2 innings.

The Braves are 8-2 L10, 15-5 L20, and 20-10 L30 to the OVER with a 10-3 win over the Nationals Thursday.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Nationals

Braves/Nationals OVER 9.0 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -108)

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians

Who is the most profitable pitcher in baseball this season? Yep, Dean Kremer (+1523).

Kremer goes up against Shane Bieber, which has the Guardians as slight home favorites. Bieber is coming off a two-plus month stint on the IL with an elbow injury, and Terry Francona said he will be on an 80-pitch-count max. The Orioles are 12-1 straight up in Kremer's last 13 starts.

The Orioles have been the most profitable team in baseball and they still are disrespected by the oddsmakers in this spot.

Give me the O's as a road dog, which has printed money all year.

MLB Best Bets Orioles at Guardians

Orioles ML for 1 unit (FanDuel +100)

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres

One of the most disappointing teams is making a run and they could just pull it off. The Padres are 75-78 and four games out of the National League Wild Card. The other teams ahead of them (Reds, Marlins, Cubs) have been slumping, while the Padres are 8-2 last 10 and 13-7 last 20. Their run differential is +82, but their record in one-run game is awful (7-22).

The pitching matchup of Dakota Hudson vs. Matt Waldron does not do much here, as this is simply a continued play on the Padres' hot streak and the Cardinals having nothing to play for.

MLB Best Bets Cardinals at Padres

Padres -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +124)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers enter Friday night's game as -165 home favorites with Gavin Stone on the mound against Sean Manaea. The Dodgers are still battling the Braves for the number one seed in the National League, while the Giants have fallen out of playoff contention.

There is a significant trend against the Giants in this spot as they are just 3-19 in their last 22 games as road dogs. The Dodgers are strong at home (51-27) against the run line and the Giants are a terrible team on the road with a 33-45 record.

MLB Best Bets Giants at Dodgers

Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM +124)

MLB Best Bets Recap