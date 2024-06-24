San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals & More MLB Bets, Expert Picks for June 24

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, June 24

A generous portion of games today – with 12 games on the docket – so there's plenty to choose from. Let's take a look and put some money on an early, middle and late games for tonight. Good luck!

Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Best Bets

Cleveland Guardians -106 Moneyline (BetRivers)

Tanner Bibee has been a nice story this season with a 3.65 ERA matched and a 1.13 WHIP. For the record, I'm still getting used to calling them the Guardians. Bibee has taken the next step and has at least seven strikeouts in each of his last four starts. I'm not sure Vegas has caught up with how well he's been doing. Breaking it down further, he hasn't faced any of the expected lineup for the Orioles and that typically favors the pitcher. In case you're worried about the home and away splits, Bigbee has been excellent on the road this season with a 2.84 ERA over 38.1 innings.

MLB Picks for Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Best Bets

James Paxton Under 15.5 Outs -105 (DraftKings)

OK, I keep picking on James Paxton but I think this is warranted. He's on the wrong side of 35, and has gone under here in three of his last five games. Paxton has an away ERA of 4.50 this season, following up a 5.57 road ERA last season. The White Sox aren't a team to fear, but they are at home where they have a better record than on the road. Garrett Crochet has become an elite pitcher and his home ERA is 2.61 for those thinking about taking the Sox here. Crochet's dominance could lead to an early hook for Paxton.

MLB Picks For Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Best Bets

San Diego Padres -1.5 Runs +107 (BetRivers)

Matt Waldron has an absolutely nasty knuckleball and Patrick Corbin is merely an innings filler at this point of his career. Since 2022, Corbin has an ERA of 6.00 on the road, while Waldron hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last eight starts. I've been actually decent picking scores this season, so I'm guessing this is something like a 4-0 or 4-1 game in favor of the Padres.

MLB Picks For San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

