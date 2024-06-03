San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels & More MLB Bets & Expert Picks for June 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Monday, June 3

We're somewhat early in the season but at this point there's definitely a big enough sample that should help the accuracy of these picks. It's something of a small slate with only eight games and teams find themselves using this as a travel day coming out of the weekend. There aren't any late games so you'll have the day to think about your wagers or set your fantasy lineups.

MLB fans: Get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM bonus code for a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Best Bets

Grayson Rodriguez will toe the rubber for the Orioles and face off against Kevin Gausman north of the border tonight. Rodriguez has allowed more than two earned runs only twice in nine starts and is averaging well over a strikeout per inning (10.76 K/9IP). Kevin Gausman (4.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP) has not looked sharp this season, especially at home where he has a 6.20 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP, albeit in only 24.2 innings. Baltimore has a .185 ISO against right-handed pitching while the Blue Jays only have a .146 mark. Given Rodriguez's early-season success, I'd also suggest taking the under on the Blue Jays' team total for the first five innings. You can take it at 2.5 for +175 (BetMGM), but I'd rather take less of a chance and go with 3.5 at almost even money.

MLB Picks for Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Under 3.5 Runs First 5 Innings -105 (BetMGM)

Baltimore Orioles ML -120 (DraftKings)

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Best Bets

There's a healthy over/under of 10.5 runs this game so there should be some decent scoring for both teams. Brenton Doyle has raked at home this season with a .924 OPS and has 10 of his 14 stolen bases there as well. Andrew Abbott has allowed a .326 wOBA to opposing right-handed hitters this season and will be making his first career start in Coors Field, which probably won't go well. For the Reds, Elly De La Cruz has looked awful at the plate over the last three games going 0-for-14 with nine strikeouts, including at least two strikeouts in each of those contests. Ryan Feltner isn't an elite pitcher but he does have 49 strikeouts in 59.1 innings this season which is a fair mark. I'd sprinkle just a little on De La Cruz going over 1.5 strikeouts, especially since it looks like he'll get at least five plate appearances.

* Note: I'd grab the Doyle props sooner than later since they are markedly higher on FanDuel than other sites. His stolen-base over is only +333 and +350 on other sites so it seems that +550 is a great value. Doyle's over 1.5 bases is -115 on two other sites. Doyle over 1.5 bases is my second-favorite wager of the night.

MLB Picks for Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

Brenton Doyle Over 1.5 Bases +105 (FanDuel)

Brenton Doyle Over 0.5 Stolen Bases +550 (FanDuel)

Elly De La Cruz Over 1.5 Strikeouts +115 (DraftKings)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels Best Bets

Tyler Anderson is overdue for some regression as none of his numbers add up to a 2.47 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP. He doesn't strike out a ton (6.23 K/9IP) while he's walking too many batters (3.76 BB/9IP). Anderson, who is 34 years old, also has a strand rate of over 87 percent, which is 20 points higher than last season helping lead him to a 4.55 FIP. I thought about going with the Padres' moneyline, but think it's best to go with the Padres' run total as this could be a high-scoring affair for both teams in case Matt Waldron's knuckleball isn't working. Here's my favorite wager of the night.

MLB Pick for San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres Over 4.5 Runs -102 (FanDuel)

Baseball fans present in the Tar Heel State can claim thousands of dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos this baseball season now that North Carolina sports betting is officially live. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets after making an initial wager of at least $10.

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Baltimore Orioles ML -120 (DraftKings)

Toronto Blue Jays Under 3.5 Runs First 5 Innings -105 (BetMGM)

Brenton Doyle Over 1.5 Bases +105 (FanDuel)

Brenton Doyle Over 0.5 Stolen Bases +550 (FanDuel)

Elly De La Cruz Over 1.5 Strikeouts +115 (DraftKings)

San Diego Padres Over 4.5 Runs -102 (FanDuel)

Stay up to date on the best MLB picks and props every day of the season using RotoWire's props tool. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.