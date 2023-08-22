MLB Picks: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, Aug. 22

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, Aug. 22

Season: 86-100-1 -38.07 units

Prior Article: 3-1 +1.67 units

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

I normally hate laying anything at -150 or greater, but this total was tricky at 10 for the game, which put the Pirates at 5.5 and the Cardinals at 4.5 leaving the F5 total in no man's land. But Adam Wainwright has been one of the worst starting pitchers in baseball and attacking bad pitching is a sound strategy. It is hard to see the Pirates scoring six runs in a game, but by focusing on just the first 5 and Wainwright, the 2.5 number is achievable, which he has allowed in 15 out of 16 starts.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Pirates

Pirates OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -150)

Washington Nationals at New York Yankees

I love targeting bad pitchers who are favored at home because we get value on the road team total and that is this game with the Nationals against the Yankees. The Nationals have played great ball and their offense is very sneaky, averaging 4.5 runs per game on the road. They are much stronger against lefties with a seventh-best wOBA .333 and 107 wRC+.

Carlos Rodon is coming off a 15-day IL stint with a hamstring injury, and has been pretty bad in six starts with a 7.33 ERA and 1.52 WHIP.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Yankees

Nationals OVER 3.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The Braves team totals are getting out of hand, with a game total of 10.5 today and the Braves at 5.5 -140. Once it gets over 5, a lot changes. That is too expensive for my taste, so time to go looking for some kind of value on this team total.

The Braves do a lot of damage in the F5 especially at home, scoring 3.84 runs per game (first in baseball). Tylor Megill has allowed at least four runs or more in six out of nine road starts. His road stats of 8.20 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 7.5 K/9, 5.3 BB/9 and 1.9 HR/9 will not bode well against the best home offense in baseball.

MLB Best Bets Mets at Braves

Braves -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Braves OVER 3.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres

Blake Snell has been the third-best pitcher in baseball since May 25 with a 2.7 WAR. His numbers have been mind boggling with a 1.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 12.7 K/9 in 91 innings. The UNDER has hit in 12 out of his last 20 starts.

MLB Best Bets Marlins at Padres

Marlins UNDER 3.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -140)

