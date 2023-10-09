MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Attention Fantasy Commissioners:
Looking for the easiest way to find a date/time that works for your whole group to have your fantasy basketball or hockey draft? Try our FREE Fantasy Draft Date Picker tool!
MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, Oct. 9

MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, Oct. 9

Written by 
Kevin Payne 
October 9, 2023

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Football season is in full swing and NFL fans can use our sportsbook promo codes page to find the best offers in their area. BetMGM is a sportsbook that now accepts credit card and PayPal. The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is now available in the Bluegrass State with sports betting having launched in late September.

Matt Olson Over 0.5 Home Runs +400 (FanDuel), Ronald Acuna Over 0.5 Home Runs +420 (FanDuel)

I've had pretty good success taking a pair of teammates and taking both of their home odds this season. Acuna has four home runs (46 at-bats) against Zack Wheeler, while Olson has two (20 at-bats) so both have had past success against Wheeler. The upside here is they both could homer, which would just be gravy. Wheeler has faced the Braves twice since the beginning of September and gave up four home runs between the two outings.

Best Player Props for Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson Over 0.5 Home Runs +400 (FanDuel), Ronald Acuna Over 0.5 Home Runs +420 (FanDuel)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 Runs +130 (FanDuel, DraftKings)

Despite losing the first game of the series the Dodgers remain one of the best teams in baseball and are in a great bounce-back spot tonight. Zac Gallen has been hit hard by Los Angeles, as five of the expected starters have all homered against him, four of whom in less than 20 at-bats. Gallen has also struggled away from home with a 4.42 road ERA as opposed to a 2.47 ERA at home. Bobby Miller comes into the game on a bit of a hot streak allowing only four earned runs over his last three starts (17 innings).

Best Bets For Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 Runs +130 (FanDuel, DraftKings)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy Over 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (-110 DraftKings)

Sticking with backing the Dodgers, this is one of the lowest numbers Muncy has had all season. He should be hitting in his usual cleanup spot and should have a couple of opportunities to drive in runs with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hitting in front of him. Muncy has a home run and three RBI against Zac Gallen for his career in just 23 at-bats. This makes a lot of sense if you're planning on backing the Dodgers, like I am tonight.

Best Player Prop For Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy Over 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (-110 DraftKings)

MLB Best Bets Recap

Matt Olson Over 0.5 Home Runs +400 (FanDuel), Ronald Acuna Over 0.5 Home Runs +420 (FanDuel)

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 Runs +130 (FanDuel, DraftKings)

Max Muncy Over 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (-110 DraftKings)

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy
MLB Picks: Phillies @ Braves Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 9
MLB Picks: Phillies @ Braves Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 9
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday October 9
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday October 9
DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown
MLB Playoffs Betting: Expert Picks for Orioles vs. Rangers, Game 2
MLB Playoffs Betting: Expert Picks for Orioles vs. Rangers, Game 2
MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 8
MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 8