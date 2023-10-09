MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, Oct. 9

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson Over 0.5 Home Runs +400 (FanDuel), Ronald Acuna Over 0.5 Home Runs +420 (FanDuel)

I've had pretty good success taking a pair of teammates and taking both of their home odds this season. Acuna has four home runs (46 at-bats) against Zack Wheeler, while Olson has two (20 at-bats) so both have had past success against Wheeler. The upside here is they both could homer, which would just be gravy. Wheeler has faced the Braves twice since the beginning of September and gave up four home runs between the two outings.

Best Player Props for Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 Runs +130 (FanDuel, DraftKings)

Despite losing the first game of the series the Dodgers remain one of the best teams in baseball and are in a great bounce-back spot tonight. Zac Gallen has been hit hard by Los Angeles, as five of the expected starters have all homered against him, four of whom in less than 20 at-bats. Gallen has also struggled away from home with a 4.42 road ERA as opposed to a 2.47 ERA at home. Bobby Miller comes into the game on a bit of a hot streak allowing only four earned runs over his last three starts (17 innings).

Best Bets For Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy Over 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (-110 DraftKings)

Sticking with backing the Dodgers, this is one of the lowest numbers Muncy has had all season. He should be hitting in his usual cleanup spot and should have a couple of opportunities to drive in runs with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hitting in front of him. Muncy has a home run and three RBI against Zac Gallen for his career in just 23 at-bats. This makes a lot of sense if you're planning on backing the Dodgers, like I am tonight.

Best Player Prop For Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB Best Bets Recap

