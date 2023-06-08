MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, June 8

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets and Props to Target for June 8

There will be a lot of day baseball Thursday, but that doesn't mean that we still can't find some appealing wagers for the evening slate. Let's dive into three options that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 8-9 (-2.72 units)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers

This game was originally supposed to be played Wednesday, but it was postponed due to poor air quality. That gives Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler an added day of rest after getting roughed up for seven runs over 3.2 innings in his last outing against the Nationals. It's a great bounce-back spot for him, given that the Tigers have scored the fewest runs in baseball.

The Tigers are expected to start Tyler Holton, who has made 17 relief appearances this season. He hasn't thrown more than 49 pitches in any of his outings, so this could end up being a bullpen game for Detroit. With a huge advantage in the starting pitching department and a much more dangerous lineup, things are lining up favorably for the Phillies to jump out to an early lead.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies vs. Tigers

Phillies -0.5 RL first five innings (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox

The Guardians' starting rotation has been hammered by injuries this season. Things are finally starting to improve for them in that department with Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale back from the IL. Civale will take the mound Thursday against the Red Sox after making his return the previous week against the Twins. He didn't skip a beat, throwing five scoreless innings.

As good as Civale was, he had a modest four strikeouts, which is noteworthy because the Twins have struck out the most times in baseball. The Red Sox have been much better at making contact, striking out the sixth-fewest times. Combine that with Civale's career 21.4 percent strikeout rate, and he might not miss many bats in this matchup.

MLB Best Bets for Guardians vs. Red Sox

Aaron Civale under 4.5 strikeouts (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros

This game has the potential to be a good pitching matchup. Jose Berrios has performed much better of late for the Blue Jays, allowing two or fewer runs in five of his last six outings. During that span, he had just a 1.21 WHIP. Starting for the Astros will be left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez, who has a 2.16 ERA that is supported by a 2.87 FIP.

One of the keys to Valdez's success is his 1.03 WHIP. This matchup could prove particularly troublesome for Kevin Kiermaier, who has a career .289 wOBA against left-handed pitchers. Kiermaier has also been cold at the plate, hitting 3-for-21 (.143) with just one RBI and three runs scored over his last eight games. During that eight-game span, he had fewer than two combined hits, runs and RBI six times.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays vs. Astros

Kevin Kiermaier under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-175 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

