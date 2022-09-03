This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, September 3

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props on FanDuel Sportsbook to target today.

Last article: 2-2 (0.00 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 75-73-4 (-8.79 RW Bucks)

I'm focused on a pair of NL games on Saturday night in which I particularly like the matchup for the home team's pitcher, and in the second case, for the hosts' bats as well.

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds

German Marquez is coming off a gem of a performance against the Mets in which he blanked New York at Citi Field over seven innings, but that type of effort is more the exception than the norm. The right-hander has been solid on the road overall, however, enjoying his time outside Coors Field to the tune of a solid 3.69 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 0.8 HR/9 across 68.1 innings. He's got a tough matchup on paper against the Reds, however, a team that, despite their lowly record, has a .274 average and .783 OPS against righties at home since the All-Star break and are averaging the fifth-most runs per first five innings per home game (2.95).

Nick Lodolo is a highly impressive prospect who seems to be hitting his stride as his rookie season comes to a close. The young southpaw has been especially effective in his hitter-friendly home park, posting a 2.93 ERA, 11.5 K/9 and 0.6 HR/9 across 43 innings. The Rockies are one of baseball's most punchless squads against lefties on the road, as evidenced by their 24.2 percent strikeout rate, .229 average and .268 wOBA in that split since the All-Star break. They're also ill-equipped to take advantage of Lodolo's biggest Achilles' heel, his control, as Colorado has only mustered a 4.3 percent walk rate in that split as well. Finally, the Rockies are averaging an MLB-low 1.62 runs per first 5 innings per road game, furthering Lodolo's chances of a strong outing.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Reds

Reds -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (+112 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Nick Lodolo Over 16.5 outs recorded (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Patrick Corbin's 5-17 record, 6.56 ERA and 1.76 WHIP are some of the most telling metrics as to why the Mets are such huge favorites Saturday, even as the veteran lefty comes into the start with some strong recent performances under his belt. Corbin has actually pitched to a 2.38 ERA in his last two trips to the mound against the Padres and Reds, but he was bounced around for seven runs on 12 hits over 4.1 innings in his one Citi Field start back on May 31. He's also yielded a collective .302 average and .807 OPS to current Mets bats, and New York checks in averaging the third-most runs per first 5 innings per home game (3.09) in all of baseball.

Max Scherzer is naturally the other big reason why New York's moneyline is over -300 on Saturday night. The future Hall of Famer is rolling along with a 9-4 mark, 2.27 ERA and 0.93 WHIP overall, and he's been nearly unhittable at Citi Field with a 4-2 record, 1.66 ERA, 10.7 K/9 and 0.6 HR/9 across 59.2 innings. The Nationals rank in the bottom 10 of baseball with just 2.0 runs per first 5 innings per road game, and they check in with a .275 wOBA against righties on the road in the second half of the season.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Mets

Mets Over 2.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-120 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.20 RW Bucks

Mets Over 4.5 runs (-130 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.30 RW Bucks

