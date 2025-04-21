MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 21

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

After struggling in my first article of the season, I've been much better since then. I have a 7-3 record through 10 picks this year, with two of them getting voided. The most important factor when evaluating PrizePicks selections is understanding the individual matchups. It's easy to sit here and say Shohei Ohtani will go off on any given night, but that's not usually where the value lies. The best values are typically unsung heroes, and we have a few of those here!

Spencer Torkelson, DET vs. SD: More Than 6.0 Fantasy Score

It was surprising to see this fantasy score so low with the way Tork is swinging the bat right now. The former top pick is having the best month of his career, tallying a .391 OBP and 1.049 OPS through 21 games. He's also surpassed this total in eight of his last 12 games, scoring fewer than 5.0 points only two times in that stretch.

All of that makes Torkelson a tremendous option against anyone, but he faces one of the worst pitchers on this slate. While Randy Vasquez has a 1.74 ERA, his 6.32 xFIP is more indicative of how he's been pitching. That's closer to the 4.87 ERA and 1.51 WHIP we saw last season, which means some negative regression should be right around the corner.

Matt Olson, ATL vs. STL: More Than 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI

Atlanta has been terrible this season, but they're about to get hot. Olson is the one who will kickstart that hot streak, posting a .500 OBP and 1.192 OPS in his current four-game hitting streak. We've seen this guy play like that for weeks at a time, and it happens more often when he faces a weak righty. Olson has a .376 OBP and .909 OPS against right-handers since 2023.

This is not a righty we're worried about either because Erick Fedde is toeing the rubber for the Cardinals. The journeyman has a 4.77 career ERA and 1.41 WHIP, allowing at least three runs in six straight starts against ATL. The most recent one was an eight-run shelling, with Fedde posting an 11.03 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in 10 starts versus this team.

