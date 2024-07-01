MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 1

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There are only three games set to be played across baseball Monday, one of which has an early start time. We don't have a ton of options to choose from on PrizePicks, but here are a few that could still prove to be profitable.

Jose Altuve, HOU at TOR: More Than 8.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Altuve has been locked in at the plate, hitting 32-for-93 (.344) with four home runs and five doubles over his last 22 games. The hot streak has increased his wOBA to .358 for the season. His strikeout rate remains low this season at 18.9 percent, but his 6.3 percent walk rate is on pace to be his lowest mark since the 2015 campaign.

Altuve has a great opportunity to remain hot with Yariel Rodriguez expected to start for the Blue Jays. He has not made it past four innings in any of his five starts, thanks in large part to his 1.92 WHIP. He has been wild, walking 11 batters over 16.2 innings. The result has been a 5.60 ERA and a 4.91 FIP for him. The Astros have the potential to score plenty of runs in this matchup, so Altuve could produce an excellent stat line.

Yordan Alvarez, HOU at TOR: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Alvarez was only going to be held down for so long. After a disappointing start, he is 45-for-129 (.349) with a .643 slugging percentage over his last 34 games. During that span, he produced an 11.5 percent strikeout rate and a 10.8 percent walk rate. With how poorly Rodriguez has performed on the mound, Alvarez could blow past this hitter fantasy score.

MacKenzie Gore, WAS vs. NYM: More Than 1.5 Walks Allowed

The Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball, going 12-4 over their last 16 games. During that span, they scored at least seven runs in a game eight times. They have been one of the more selective teams at the plate in the league for the duration of the season. They have struck out the seventh-fewest times, while drawing the 10th-most walks.

Gore has improved his walk rate, lowering it from 9.8 percent last year to 7.5 percent this season. Still, he has issued at least two walks in nine of his 16 starts. That includes an outing against the Mets in which he walked four batters over 4.1 innings. Look for Gore to issue at least two walks again in their rematch.

Bryse Wilson, MIL vs. COL: Less Than 15.5 Pitching Outs

Wilson logged six innings in his last outing against the Rangers, but he only threw 74 pitches. He has worked both as a starter and as a bulk reliever, which has contributed to him logging just 74 innings despite making 19 appearances this season. His 3.89 ERA looks good, but his 4.89 FIP is a cause for concern. He is not an overpowering force by any means, producing just a 19.0 percent strikeout rate.

A starter who pitches to contact at Coors Field is usually not a recipe for success. As bad as the Rockies have been on the road, they are still tied for the seventh-highest home OPS in baseball. Asking Wilson to log more than five innings in this matchup is a tall order.

