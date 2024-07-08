MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 8

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There are only seven games on the schedule Monday, two of which have early start times. Let's focus on the five evening games and highlight some of the top options to consider on PrizePicks.

Elly De La Cruz, CIN vs. COL: More Than 8.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

De La Cruz continues to have contact issues, posting a 31.4 percent strikeout rate. However, when he does make contact, he usually does damage. He has an excellent 12.4 percent barrel rate, which has helped him record a .217 ISO. In addition to his power, he has stolen a whopping 43 bases across 90 games.

Strikeouts might not be an issue for De La Cruz when he takes on Ryan Feltner in this game. Feltner only has a 19.3 percent strikeout rate for his career. His WHIP is once again inflated at 1.46, which has contributed to him giving up at least four runs in six of his last seven starts. The Reds could score runs in bunches in this matchup, with De La Cruz having the potential to be right in the thick of the action.

Jonathan India, CIN vs. COL: More Than 7.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

India has been locked in at the plate, hitting 27-for-68 (.397) with a .468 OBP over his last 18 games. While he only had two home runs during that span, he did record 13 doubles. Just as impressive is that he had nearly as many walks during that stretch (seven) as he did strikeouts (10). With how much Feltner has struggled, India could sail past this hitter fantasy score.

Jose Miranda, MIN at CWS: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

Miranda is currently on an 11-game hitting streak, but that doesn't tell the entire story of just how hot he is right now. During that streak, he is 22-for-38 (.579) with a home run and six doubles. He only had two strikeouts over the 11 games to go along with three walks. For the season, he now has a .202 ISO to go along with a measly 13.3 percent strikeout rate.

Taking the mound for the White Sox will be Chris Flexen, who has a 5.08 ERA and a 5.18 FIP. After giving up 2.2 HR/9 last year, he continues to have problems keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing 1.6 HR/9 this season. He's certainly not an overpowering force, recording a career 16.2 percent strikeout rate. More than is the way to go here with Miranda.

Keider Montero, DET vs. CLE: More Than 1.5 Walks Allowed

Montero pitched well against the Twins in his last outing, allowing two runs over 6.1 innings. While he only walked one batter, he hit two others. In his prior start against the Phillies, he also showed command issues when he walked three batters over 4.1 innings.

Walks have plagued Montero throughout his time in the minors. He posted a 13.4 percent walk rate at Triple-A this year. Last season, he produced a 10.1 percent walk rate at Double-A. The Guardians have plenty of dangerous hitters in their lineup, so look for Montero to issue at least two walks as he tries to navigate it.

