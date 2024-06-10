MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 10

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Monday brings a limited seven-game slate. Still, there are some appealing options to target on PrizePicks. Let's highlight four of them that stand out.

Jose Berrios, TOR at MIL: More Than 17.5 Pitching Outs

Berrios has basically had one bad start this season. In that outing, he gave up eight runs over 3.2 innings against the Phillies. He has given up two or fewer runs in 11 of his other 12 starts. He's not exactly overpowering hitters, registering an 18.9 percent strikeout rate. However, his 6.9 percent barrel rate allowed is on pace to be his lowest mark since 2020.

With Berrios pitching so well, he has logged at least six innings in 11 of his 13 starts. He has even pitched at least seven innings in a game five times. The Blue Jays used six relievers in their game Sunday against the Athletics, so expect them to push Berrios to pitch as long as he can in this matchup. Monday's top PrizePicks include Jose Berrios, who should pitch a lengthy game against the Athletics.

Dakota Hudson, COL at MIN: More Than 1.5 Walks Allowed

Given his lack of swing-and-miss stuff, Hudson joining the Rockies during the offseason seemed like a disaster in the making. His tenure with the team is off to a bad start, with him posting a 5.25 ERA and a 5.29 FIP across 12 outings. Those would both be the highest marks of his career.

One of Hudson's biggest problems has been walks. He has an 11.9 percent walk rate this season, which is nothing to be surprised about, given his 10.8 percent walk rate for his career. Over his 12 starts, he has issued at least two walks in a game nine times. More-than is the way to go here.

Heliot Ramos, SF vs. HOU: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Ramos is locked in at the plate right now. Over his last 13 games, he is 17-for-46 (.370) with four home runs and two doubles. That heater helped him produce 14 RBI and nine runs scored during that stretch. Ramos was also performing well at Triple-A this year, recording a .953 OPS across 30 games.

Ramos will look to stay hot in a matchup against Spencer Arrighetti, who has been cleared from his calf injury. He has struggled with his command, posting a 12.1 percent walk rate on his way to a 1.67 WHIP. The Giants could have a productive night at the plate, with Ramos being one of their best options to be right in the thick of the scoring.

Anthony Rizzo, NYY at KC: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Rizzo is 1-for-29 over his last seven games. His OPS is down to .624 for the season and he hasn't recorded an RBI since May 25. He also has just one multi-hit game since May 20. One of the main reasons for his struggles has been a lack of quality contact. He has a 4.5 percent barrel rate and a 32.5 percent hard-hit rate this season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave Rizzo the night off Sunday and said there is a possibility that he will also be out Monday. If he is in the lineup, it's not a great matchup for him to get back on track. Starting for the Royals will be Seth Lugo, who has a 2.13 ERA and a 3.48 FIP. Across 84.1 innings, he has allowed just 67 hits.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.