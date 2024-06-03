MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 3

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There are eight games set to be played across baseball Monday. There are several excellent pitchers scheduled to take the mound, including Zack Wheeler and Tarik Skubal. Let's dig into the options on PrizePicks and highlight four of the more appealing ones to consider.

Kyle Tucker, HOU vs. STL: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Tucker has already launched 19 home runs, putting him on pace to blow past his previous career high of 30 home runs in a season. He also has a .417 wOBA, which is on pace to be the best mark of his career. One of his strengths has been his excellent eye at the plate, recording a 17.6 percent walk rate and a 15.7 percent strikeout rate this year.

Starting for the Cardinals will be Kyle Gibson, who has a 3.60 ERA across 11 starts. However, his 4.39 FIP isn't as impressive. He has been a bit lucky, posting a .254 BABIP allowed despite opponents having an 11.1 percent barrel rate against him. Tucker has a 13.8 percent barrel rate this year, so look for him to exploit this matchup.

Yainer Diaz, HOU vs. STL: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Diaz was a force at the plate last year, recording a .256 ISO and a .354 wOBA over 104 games. He took over as the Astros' primary catcher this year with Martin Maldonado departing for the White Sox. The Astros hoped that having Diaz play more often would help lengthen their lineup that is already loaded at the top with the likes of Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Tucker.

Unfortunately for the Astros, Diaz has been unable to duplicate his success from last year. He has just a .109 ISO to go along with his .279 wOBA. One of the biggest differences has been his barrel rate dropping from 12.2 percent last year to 6.7 percent this season. Over his last 14 games, he is 8-for-49 (.163) with no home runs, five RBI and three runs scored. With how he is slumping right now, less than is the way to go here.

Willie Calhoun, LAA vs. SD: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Calhoun generally does a good job of making contact, recording a 14.8 percent strikeout rate for his career. His problem has been making quality contact, as he has posted a 3.5 percent barrel rate for his career. He is hitting .275 this season, but his .127 ISO and .298 wOBA leave a lot to be desired.

Calhoun has been especially cold of late, hitting 5-for-32 (.156) over his last 10 games. During that span, he produced just one RBI and only scored one run. Up next is a matchup versus Matt Waldron, who has given up two or fewer runs in each of his last four starts. That puts Calhoun in an uphill battle to break out of his slump.

Jake Bauers, MIL vs. PHI: Less Than 0.5 Total Bases

Bauers strikes out way too much. After recording a 34.9 percent strikeout rate with the Yankees last year, he has a 33.8 percent strikeout rate this season. That has contributed to him batting .209 with a .309 wOBA. He has been especially bad of late, going hitless in six of his last nine games.

A matchup against Wheeler is about as difficult as it gets for Bauers. Wheeler is having another fantastic season, recording a 2.32 ERA that is supported by a 2.78 FIP. He has also used his 29.0 percent strikeout rate to generate a 0.95 WHIP. Don't look for Bauers to emerge from this game with a hit.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.