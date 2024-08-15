MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 15

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There are only seven games set to be played across baseball Thursday, most of which have early start times. Let's focus on the three evening games and highlight some of the top options to consider on PrizePicks.

Cody Bradford, TEX vs. MIN: More Than 4.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

Bradford was sharp in his last start, allowing only five hits and one run over five innings against the Yankees. He also finished with seven strikeouts, boosting his strikeout rate to 26.1 percent for the season. He has made six appearances for the Rangers this season, five of which have been starts. He registered at least four strikeouts in four of those outings.

Bradford logged 92 pitches in his last start against the Yankees, so he won't be on any sort of pitch limit for this outing. The Rangers used four relievers Wednesday and have five members of their bullpen who have pitched two of the last three days. With the expectation that the Rangers push Bradford to give them some length, he has a favorable opportunity to reach at least five strikeouts again when he faces a Twins team that has struck out the sixth-most times in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber, PHI vs. WSH: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

Schwarber launched a grand slam against the Marlins on Wednesday, giving him 28 home runs for the season. Over his last 10 games, he has hit six home runs and recorded 15 RBI. It has been the continuation of an excellent campaign that has seen him record a .239 ISO and a .376 wOBA.

Schwarber will look to stay hot when he faces Mitchell Parker. While Parker is a left-handed pitcher, Schwarber has a .435 wOBA versus lefties this season. Schwarber also has a .259 ISO and a .386 wOBA at home. All it takes is one swing for Schwarber to surpass this hitter fantasy score.

Nick Pivetta, BOS at BAL: More Than 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed

The positive with Pivetta is that he has a 1.14 WHIP this season, which comes on the heels of his 1.12 WHIP last year. However, he has allowed a whopping 19 home runs over 95.1 innings. Over his last three starts, he has been taken deep six times.

Pivetta's propensity for giving up home runs is nothing new. For his career, he has allowed 1.5 HR/9. This has the potential to be a disastrous matchup for him against the Orioles, who are tied with the Yankees for the most home runs in baseball. They also have the third-highest OPS in baseball versus right-handed pitchers. More than is the way to go here.

Anthony Santander, BAL vs. BOS: More Than 7.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

With Pivetta giving up so many home runs, Santander could have a monster night at the plate. He has already gone deep 36 times this season, which has included him hitting two home runs over his last three games. Of his 36 home runs, 26 of them have come against right-handed pitchers. Behind Pivetta is a group of relievers that has resulted in the Red Sox having the fifth-highest bullpen ERA in baseball. They are also tied for the sixth-most home runs allowed by a bullpen.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.