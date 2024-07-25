MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 25

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There will be eight games played across baseball Thursday, most of which have early start times. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some of the best options to consider on PrizePicks.

Corey Seager, TEX vs. CWS: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

The Rangers scored 10 runs against the White Sox on Wednesday, and Seager was right in the thick of the action. He finished the game 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three runs scored. While he hasn't been able to duplicate the gaudy numbers that he provided last season, he does have 19 home runs, giving him a favorable shot of reaching at least 30 home runs for the third straight season.

Seager will look to provide another valuable stat line when Jonathan Cannon takes the mound for the White Sox. Over his last five outings, Cannon has given up 20 runs (17 earned) across 24.2 innings. He doesn't fool many batters, recording a 17.8 percent strikeout rate. Also working in Seager's favor is that Cannon has allowed a .382 wOBA to left-handed hitters.

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. SF: Less Than 5.0 Pitcher Strikeouts

The Dodgers are set to get some pitching reinforcements down the stretch, including the return of Kershaw from a shoulder injury. He will make his season debut against the Giants on Thursday. While injuries have plagued him in recent years, he still hasn't finished a season with a WHIP above 1.06 since 2010.

Kershaw threw 67 pitches in his final rehab outing. Given his injury history and the fact that the Dodgers want him to be healthy for the playoffs, expect him to be on a pitch limit for at least his first couple of starts. Asking him to record at least six strikeouts while on a pitch limit is a lot.

Nacho Alvarez, ATL at NYM: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

The Braves suffered yet another blow to their lineup with Ozzie Albies (wrist) landing on the injured list. They then added Whit Merrifield, who promptly suffered an injury to his finger in pregame warmups before ever appearing in a game for the team. That has left them to turn to Alvarez, who has been in the lineup for both of their last two games. He went 1-for-9 with four strikeouts during that span.

Alvarez posted a .239 ISO over 28 games at Triple-A this year, but that hasn't been the norm for him. He had a .047 ISO over 48 games at Double-A. A tough matchup awaits him in Luis Severino, who has a 1.18 WHIP in what has been a bounce-back season for him. He has also limited right-handed hitters to a .268 wOBA. Don't expect Alvarez to have a productive evening at the plate.

Anthony Rendon, LAA vs. OAK: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Not only have injuries continued to be a problem for Rendon, but he hasn't been productive when he has been healthy enough to take the field. Both his .042 ISO and .257 wOBA are on pace to be the lowest marks of his career. His barrel rate is down to a paltry 3.1 percent.

Since returning from the injured list, Rendon is 8-for-45 (.178) with no home runs and just two doubles over 12 games. He had only three runs scored and three RBI during that span. With how poorly he has performed at the plate, less than is the way to go here.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.