MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 23

There are only eight games on the schedule Thursday, most of which have early start times. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some of the top options to consider on PrizePicks.

Julio Rodriguez, SEA at NYY: Under 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

It has been a disappointing season for Rodriguez, who only has a .285 wOBA. After posting a .209 ISO last season, he has a .056 ISO this year. With his lack of power and a lackluster Mariners lineup around him, Rodriguez only has 19 runs scored and 14 RBI across 50 games.

Rodriguez could have a difficult time getting back on track in a matchup against Luis Gil, who has a 2.39 ERA and a 3.11 FIP. Not only does he have an excellent 31.2 percent strikeout rate, but he has only given up 26 hits over 49 innings. Less than is the way to go here.

Mike Tauchman, CHC vs. ATL: Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Tauchman has quietly put together a strong season, batting .262 with a .353 wOBA. He has shown an excellent eye at the plate, recording a 14.1 percent walk rate and a 21.5 percent strikeout rate. In terms of this line, he has recorded at least two combined hits, runs and RBI in five of his last six games.

Starting for the Braves will be AJ Smith-Shawver, who had a 6.10 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP at Triple-A this year. He has been wild, recording a 12.2 percent walk rate. The Cubs could score runs in bunches in this matchup, and Tauchman has the potential to be right in the thick of the action with how well he has been performing.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, TOR at DET: Under 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Kiner-Falefa is a versatile defender, but he doesn't bring much to the plate. After batting .242 with a .286 wOBA last year, he is hitting .248 with a .276 wOBA this season. Since the start of the 2022 season, he has hit a total of just 12 home runs.

Kiner-Falefa comes into the day in a slump, hitting 2-for-24 over his last nine games. A matchup against Jack Flaherty isn't likely to help his cause. Flaherty, who has given up three or fewer runs in six of his nine starts, has 1.08 WHIP this season.

Mark Canha, DET vs. TOR: Under 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

The veteran Canha is batting just .224 with a .328 wOBA. After posting just a 15.6 percent strikeout rate last season, that mark has increased to 22.0 percent this year. That is more in line with his career strikeout rate of 20.6 percent. He has gone four straight games without a hit. Over his last 10 games, he is 6-for-37 with four runs scored and no RBI.

Starting for the Blue Jays will be Kevin Gausman, who enters with a 4.89 ERA. However, his 3.49 FIP indicates that he hasn't pitched that poorly. For his career, he has limited right-handed hitters to a .320 wOBA and a 34.3 percent hard-hit rate. It's going to be a tall order for Canha to have a productive day at the plate.

