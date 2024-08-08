MLB Picks Today: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, August 8

There are 10 games set to be played across baseball Thursday, although weather could once again impact the slate. Let's turn our attention to two games that don't have weather concerns and highlight three total wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 42-25 (+7.92 units)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Bets

It has been a rough season for Jordan Montgomery, who will start for the Diamondbacks against the Phillies. His biggest problem has been his 1.66 WHIP. He's not fooling many hitters, posting what would be a career-low 14.6 percent strikeout rate.

The Diamondbacks used seven relievers Wednesday while playing a doubleheader against the Guardians in Cleveland. A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez have both pitched in three of the last four days, so they likely won't be available. That might mean the Diamondbacks will try to push Montgomery to pitch deep into this matchup. The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in baseball and are set up to have another big night at the plate, so let's first take the over on their team total for the game.

Taking the mound for the Phillies will be lefty Kolby Allard, who has a career 5.33 FIP and 1.43 WHIP. He has also allowed 1.9 HR/9 for his career. That brings us to Ketel Marte, who has a .354 ISO and a .468 wOBA versus lefties this season. Overall, Marte is hitting 20-for-56 (.357) with a .415 on-base percentage (OBP) across his last 15 games. He hit 10 home runs during that span. To add to all of the factors working in Marte's favor, he has a .973 OPS at home. Let's also take Marte to go over 1.5 total bases.

MLB Picks for Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies team total over 4.5 runs (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Ketel Marte over 1.5 total bases (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Bets

The rebuilding Marlins are giving Kyle Tyler an opportunity to start down the stretch. Over 131 innings at Double-A last year, Tyler posted a 5.63 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP. He has a 1.76 WHIP over 27.1 innings with the Marlins this year, walking at least two batters in each of his last six outings. He has made it through five innings in just one of his seven outings.

Behind Tyler will be a Marlins bullpen that dealt away their best relievers at the trade deadline. They used four relievers in Wednesday's game, including Andrew Nardi and Calvin Faucher, who threw 29 pitches each. The combination of a struggling Tyler and a bad, overworked bullpen behind him is setting up the Reds to have a favorable opportunity to go over their team total for the game.

MLB Picks for Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds

Reds team total over 4.5 runs (+100) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 unit

