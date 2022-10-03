MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, October 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: MLB Player Props and Picks for Monday, October 3

RotoWire.com's Kevin Payne has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Woohoo! I finally got to the perfect week and have been running pretty hot over the course of the last month. While the baseball season is winding down, I'll try and keep this going, especially once the playoffs hit. Let's see what looks good this Monday.

Last Article's Record: 3-0

Season Record: 37-31

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

The Mets had a horrible weekend against the Braves and need to almost win out if they want a chance at winning the division. Looking at this game, Cory Abbott should surrender a bunch of runs and Carlos Carrasco still has a ton of upside as a pitcher who has 15 wins and has struck out over a batter per inning this season. Taking the Mets -315 seems a bit ridiculous especially when you can take them -1.5 runs for -130. Let's back the Metropolitans here.

MLB Best Bets for Washington Nationals at New York Mets

New York Mets -1.5 runs -130 FanDuel

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians

Zack Greinke is coming off a nice outing hurling seven shutout innings for the Royals against the Detroit Tigers. However, he's been pretty bad on the road this season with a 5.68 ERA and he hasn't thrown more than 86 pitches in any of his last five starts. It's highly unlikely he pitches deep into this game and I really think five innings is the max for him. I'm not thrilled laying these odds but this is the wager I like the best for tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians

Zack Greinke UNDER 15.5 outs -160 DraftKings

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

I've picked on Jose Urena regularly this season especially considering where his home park is located. I thought I may be taking advantage of him and his 5.24 ERA but then realized that Freddie Freeman has been much harder on Urena than I have. Freeman has gone 14-for-35 (.400) against Urena for his career, including four home runs (1.414 OPS). Freddie's props on DraftKings are particularly attractive; his anytime home run is +550 and over 0.5 RBI is +145. I'll take the conservative route here and go with the anytime RBI as my official pick but sprinkle something on the home run odds as well.

MLB Best Bets for Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman OVER 0.5 RBI +145 DraftKings

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.