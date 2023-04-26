MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Wednesday, April 26

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, April 26

Season 16-21 -5.29 units

Prior Article 3-4 -0.47 units

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

The Marlins are dead last in runs scored (first five innings) at 1.33 per game and 1.18 on the road. They are in the bottom 5 in most offensive categories (Rotowire's MLB team stats).

Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder is 3-1 with a 1.66 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 11 walks, and only 1 homerun allowed. He has allowed zero earned runs in 3 out of his 4 starts. The F5 team total on the Marlins is just 1.5 runs, but the game team total is 3.5 which presents better value.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Braves

Marlins UNDER 3.5 runs for 2.3 units (DraftKings -115)

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

The Cubs beat the Padres Tuesday night 6-0 and are just playing better baseball right now. Michael Wacha has had three shaky starts vs. one good one on the season with a 7.08 ERA (8.02 ERA in his last 7), whereas Drew Smyly has a 2.37 ERA in his last 7 starts.

The scary thing about the Padres is the lack of offense. They have scored 0 or 1 run in 6 out of their last 10. I have this moneyline projected more in the -120/-130 range for the Cubs so getting them at just about EVEN money is great value.

MLB Best Bets for Padres at Cubs

Cubs ML for 2.04 units (FanDuel -102)

Padres UNDER 4 runs for 1.15 units (FanDuel -115)

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

The A's rank in the bottom five in most offensive categories, but they do have some power. In the games against the Angels, they have scored 3, 11, 0, 1, and 2 runs. Patrick Sandoval has a 2.83 ERA in four starts and a 1.80 ERA in his last 5 against Oakland.

Sandoval has only allowed one home run in four starts this year, so if he can avoid a long ball with runner on, the A's should come in under the 3.5-run total.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Angels

Athletics UNDER 3.5 runs for 1.05 units (FanDuel -105)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap