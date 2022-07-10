MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, July 10

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Sunday, July 10

RotoWire.com's Walter Hand has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 1-3, -2.26 units

Season Record: 42-51, -7.01 units

Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds

Reds starter Nick Lodolo has recorded 7+ strikeouts in each of his last three appearances, and today faces the Rays, who rank 9th overall in team strikeouts. Little reason to suspect he can't get to six strikeouts here.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Reds

Nick Lodolo over 5.5 strikeouts, -120 (DraftKings)

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

Rangers starter Dane Dunning has been excellent at home, posting a 2.83 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while striking out almost a batter per inning. Contrast that with Twins starter Dylan Bundy, who has logged an ugly 5.89 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in his road games. Good value on Dunning in the pick'em price range.

MLB Best Bets for Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers -115 (DraftKings)

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Padres rookie MacKenzie Gore has been great this year, aside from a couple of starts vs. the Rockies, a team he clearly had a lot of trouble with (both in and out of Coors Field, in consecutive starts). If you take away those two games vs. the Rockies, Gore hasn't allowed more than one earned run over his six previous starts. It also helps that the Padres are an outstanding 20-10 vs. LHP, as the Giants will be starting Alex Wood today, who has been inconsistent at best and has already lost to the Padres twice this year.

MLB Best Bets for San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres -120 (DraftKings)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

I wrote a couple of days ago that I was looking to get back on board with the Mariners, who have finally caught fire over the last few weeks, corresponding with their star rookie Julio Rodriguez being elevated to the leadoff spot. Good spot to do so again today, with Seattle sending their 10-game winner Logan Gilbert to the mound (2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and almost a strikeout per inning in his home starts) versus what looks like a bullpen game for the visiting Blue Jays.

MLB Best Bets for San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners -120 (DraftKings)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Nick Lodolo over 5.5 strikeouts, -120

Texas Rangers -115

San Diego Padres -120

Seattle Mariners -120

