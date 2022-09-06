MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Tuesday, September 6

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, September 6

4* TOTALS PLAY OF THE YEAR hits with Red Sox/Rangers OVER 9 on Friday night.

Last Article's Record: 3-1 +6.05 units

Season Record:168-152-4 +29.33 units

Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for your $1,250 First Bet on Caesars plus tier and reward credits.

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

One of the best angles you can use in MLB betting is when you have a divisional game because of a greater sample size. Also, when you have a significant difference in park factors which we have in Fenway Park vs. Tropicana Field. The Red Sox have notoriously been a better offense at home and struggle in a pitchers' park like the Trop.

The Rays have owned the Red Sox in Tampa going 15-4 SU in their last 19 games. There is also a strong trend on the UNDER going 11-4 in the last 15. My concern here is we get a total of 7.0 and if you can find a 7.5 I would grab it but expect to lay -130 to -150.

While I am not a fan of laying -1.5 runs in a game with a total of 7, because of the huge edge the Rays have at home against the Red Sox and the motivation, I will go ahead and lay it getting PLUS money.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Rays

Rays -1.5 for 1.0 RW buck (DraftKings +135)

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Another AL East divisional matchup with the Blue Jays at the Orioles. The season series has trended heavily on the OVER (9-2) and we have two suspect starting pitchers with Mitch White vs. Kyle Bradish. White has gotten torched over his last two starts allowing 13 earned runs over 9.2 innings. Bradish does have a 2.66 ERA over his last 7 starts but has a 5.17 ERA on the season.

I am very surprised that this total is 8.5 runs and would have expected it to be in the 9-9.5 range. Take advantage of the value on this game and go with the OVER.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at Orioles

Blue Jays/Orioles OVER 8.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals at home and OVER on their team totals (especially versus left-handed pitching) has been money over the last two months. They are on an incredible run at home which ironically was broken last night as the Nationals beat them 6-0. They had won 17 in a row as home favorites with an average score of 6-2.

With Paolo Espino on the mound for the Nationals and his 5.56 ERA over his last 7 starts, I will back the Cardinals on the run line. Jose Quintana has been serviceable with a 2.83 ERA over his last 7 starts, but only a 24 K / 14 BB line.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Cardinals

Cardinals -1.5 runs for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

Cardinals OVER 4.5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Rays -1.5 for 1.0 RW buck (DraftKings +135)

Blue Jays/Orioles OVER 8.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

Cardinals -1.5 runs for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

Cardinals OVER 4.5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available MLB player props, so we have an easy-to-use MLB odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.