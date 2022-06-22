This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Free MLB Bets and Plays for Wednesday, June 22nd

Last Article's Record: 3-2 +1.05

Season Record: 95-91-1 +22.93

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have started to slide again, going 7-13 in their last 20 while losing five in a row and being outscored 33-16 in that stretch. The Dodgers are without Mookie Betts, but defeated the Reds 8-2 last night. Tyler Anderson is 8-0 with a 2.82 ERA on the season, and in his last seven starts he has posted 41 strikeouts against just 6 walks. He has allowed two earned runs or less in five out of his last six starts.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Reds

Dodgers -1.5 for 1.02 RW buck (FanDuel -102)

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

It is not very often that I look at taking the over in a Rockies road game and a Marlins home game, but the total has landed on 7 which usually would be reserved for two strong starting pitchers. Pablo Lopez was on fire early but has regressed. He has a 4.54 ERA, 42 strikeouts, and 12 walks in his last 7 starts. Chad Kuhl has a 5.35 ERA, 27 strikeouts, and 18 walks in his last seven. There were 17 runs in the game night that the Marlins won 9-8 and there is a good amount of juice on the over.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Marlins

Rockies/Marlins over 7 for 1.28 RW buck (FanDuel -128)

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

This is an instance where looking ahead and reading the local team Twitter feed comes in handy. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he would rest most of the starters today as they have an off day Thursday. So with a depleted lineup and two good pitchers on the mound, I look at the under. I want to focus on F5 here because things could unravel late.

MLB Best Bets for Tigers at Red Sox

Tigers/Red Sox under 4.5 runs F5 for 1.15 RW buck (FanDuel -115)

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

Two bad teams, two decent pitchers (George Kirby vs. Paul Blackburn), and one big ballpark all add up to an under play in this one. I've been going under on the A's for a while now and will continue to do so here. Both teams are averaging less than 3 runs per game in the last 10. Kirby has great control with 34 strikeouts and 8 walks, but has allowed eight home runs his last seven starts. Blackburn does not strike anyone out but also does not allow many runs.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Athletics

Athletics/Mariners under 7 runs for 1.15 RW buck (FanDuel -115)

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Whenever I see two good starting pitchers with a total of higher than 8, I immediately look to play under F5 and that is what we have in this game tonight. Triston McKenzie and Sonny Gray have pitched great recently. The Guardians are 8-2 in their last 10. McKenzie has given up 2.3 runs per game in his last seven and Gray has been 1.0 runs per game.

MLB Best Bets for Guardians at Twins

Guardians / Twins under 4.5 runs F5 for 1.05 RW buck (FanDuel -105)

