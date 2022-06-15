MLB Picks Today: Free MLB Bets for Wednesday, June 15

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for June 15th

A brutal finish in the Phillies/Marlins last night prevented a 5-0 night, but 4-1 is definitely worth banking. I have been trying to avoid game stacks, but I do think there are two that fit the same profile. The game stacks that got me in trouble this year have been when I have gone all-in on a particular starting pitcher and were three or more bets.

Last Article's Record: 4-1 +3.00

Season Record: 89-87-1 +21.50

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

A great matchup between two of the best pitchers in the American League with Shane McClanahan and Nestor Cortes tonight at Yankee Stadium. You know my angle when you have two strong starting pitchers - look at the F5 angle and do not leave it in the hands of the bullpen. We have recent data with both starting on 5/29 and allowing just 1 earned run each in Tampa. With two strong pitchers, my first look is always going to be the F5 under.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Yankees

Rays/Yankees F5 under 3.5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (FanDuel -120)

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

No reason to hop off this train, as the Braves won again last night 10-4. They have hit 10 home runs in the last 2 games against the Nationals outscoring them 19-9. They have hit 17 home runs in the last 4 games. At 7.1 runs per game in this 13-game winning streak, taking them on the run line and over is rinse, repeat.

MLB Best Bets for Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Braves -1.5 for 1.13 RW buck (FanDuel -113)

Braves over 5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (FanDuel -120)

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

I always talk about systems in betting and one of them I look at is a huge home favorite against a very weak pitcher, but I ignore the money line which has zero value and look at the over for the team total. In this case, you have Bruce Zimmermann vs. Jose Berrios which is a huge mismatch and we have a very hot Toronto Blue Jays offense. Zimmermann has gotten destroyed over his last five starts with a 9.47 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, and 4.2 HR/9. This game could get out of hand, and quickly.

The Jays are 14-5 in their last 19 games while averaging 6.8 runs per game and allowing 3.8.

MLB Best Bets for Orioles at Blue Jays

Blue Jays o5.5 runs for 1.12 RW buck (FanDuel -112)

Blue Jays -1.5 for 1.42 RW buck (FanDuel -142)

